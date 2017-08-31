Execution Dates Set for Two Alabama Inmates—Tell Us What You Think

Execution dates have been set for two Alabama death row inmates by the state’s Supreme Court. Both convicted killers are scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on the day of their executions in October 2017.

This first inmate, who is scheduled to be executed on October 5, is Jeffrey Lynn Borden. Borden shot and killed his wife Cheryl and her father Ronald Harris on Christmas Eve, 1993 as Cheryl, her parents, and her children were celebrating Christmas. Borden committed the murders in front of the couple’s three children, who were ages 10, 8, and 6 at the time, and he was convicted of those crimes in 1995. Because Jeffery Borden had been physically abusing his wife, she and her children were living with her parents at the time of the murders, and she had a temporary restraining order against her Jeffery Borden.

The second inmate scheduled to be executed on October 19 is Torrey Twane McNabb. On September 24, 1997, Montgomery Police Officer Anderson Gordon was found dead, slumped over the steering wheel of his patrol car at the intersection of Rosa Parks and National Avenue in Montgomery. Officer Gordon had been shot five times. Torrey McNabb was convicted of two counts of capital murder for murdering Officer Gordon. The jury voted 10-2 to recommend that McNabb be sentenced to death, and the trial court accepted the jury’s recommendation.

Borden and McNabb will be the third and fourth death row inmates executed in Alabama in 2017.