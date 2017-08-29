Etowah County Teacher Charged With Sex Crimes

As reported by WKRG News, an Alabama teacher has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape of a student.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s office arrested Sonya Ann Wilks Bailwy, 51, after she allegedly sent sexually explicit images and engaged in sexual acts with a student while she was employed by the Etowah County Board of Education.

In a statement by Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby, he said, “Mrs. Bailey resignation was accepted by the Etowah County Board of Education on August 28th. Her resignation was accepted after these allegations came to light. We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office in this case.”

Bailwy is currently being held in Etowah County Detention Center with a bond of $60,000.

Her formal charges include one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree rape.

Should she be convicted, she will be required to register as a sex offender.