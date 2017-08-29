En Route: Alabama National Guard Headed To Texas

In the wake of what is shaping up to be one of the worst natural disasters in American history, Gov. Kay Ivey pledged her support to the state of Texas saying, “If they need us, we’ll be ready to serve.”

Now it appears Gov. Ivey is backing that promise up. As reported by WHNT News, Ivey has authorized the Alabama National Guard to deploy two CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and two UH-60M medical aircraft to aid those performing rescue and recovery in Texas.

In a statement to the media, Gov. Ivey said, “One of the hallmarks of the American spirit is the desire to help each other when disaster strikes,” She said. “Alabama is proud to help our friends in Texas through lending our National Guard resources and offering our prayers and continued support in the days of recovery which lie ahead.”

Since making landfall on Friday, Harvey has dumped 9 trillion gallons of water on Texas. To put that in perspective, that enough water to provide drinking water to everyone in America for five years.