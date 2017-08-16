Dream Takes Flight In The Port City

As reported by WKRG News, another dream took flight at Mobile’s Brookley Field yesterday morning; The first launch of the A-320.

Since 2012, when Airbus announced that they’d open a flag ship manufacturing facility in Mobile, a buzz has been swarming around the progress of the project. Five years have passed since the 2012 announcement, and Airbus has created a $600 million facility capable of producing 40-50 planes annually.

Central to their Mobile mission was the creation of a facility where they could focus on the manufacturing needs of their A-320 aircraft.

Since its inception in 1988, the A320 has become the world’s best-selling single aisle product line. Used for short to medium flight lengths, it can hold up to 180 passengers in its high-density layout and 150 in more comfort oriented configurations.

However, since 2015 (the first year aircraft production began) Airbus has only manufactured A-321s. Not the A-320.

But for the first time, Mobile has seen the A-320 lift from the ground. After its wheels left the runway, the new aircraft flew approximately four hours. During the flight, a barrage of tests was performed, including tests to the electrical system, engines, and structural performance.

It seems the initial flight was a success, however, many more tests will be conducted to ensure that the aircraft conforms to the strict standards applied by Airbus. However, once all is clear, Mobile can expect to see much more of the A-320.