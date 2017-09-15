Crooks Use Blowtorch To Rob ATM In Mobile

As reported by WKRG News, police are looking for a burglar who used a blowtorch to rob an ATM located in a Mobile Target.

The call came into police around 7:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Once on the scene, police observed that the suspect had removed a pane of glass from the store’s facade, allowing them to gain entry into the building. From there, police believe a blowtorch was used to cut a hole inside the ATM and make away with the cash.

No arrests have been made at this time, and it’s unclear how much money was stolen. However, if caught, the crafty criminals will face charges including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.