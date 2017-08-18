Conservative Student Transfers to Auburn After Death Threats in Boston

Nicholas Fuentes, an 18-year-old student at Boston University, has decided to transfer to Auburn University after being repeatedly threatened for his conservative views. According to Fox News, Fuentes no longer felt safe on the Boston U campus.

Fuentes says he has received death threats for months over his support for President Trump and his conservative ideology.

In what proved to be an unwise move, Fuentes also attended last Saturday’s rally in Charlottesville, though he was quick to say he has nothing in common with the neo-Nazi’s. The student with Latin heritage said race had nothing to do with his motivation to attend. He said as when the violence began in Charlottesville, his troubles grew. “I suddenly got dozens of messages on Twitter and Facebook telling me to go and kill myself and that if they see me, they will beat the sh– out of me. The stuff of that nature,” he said. “At least 10 to 20 of them were death threats.”

Fuentes stressed that while he remains firm in his conservative beliefs, he doesn’t plan on attending any similar rallies shortly. “Everyone is a little shaken up,” Fuentes added. “The political climate has become so intense and so violent and toxic.”

While attending rallies where racial groups are likely to become the focus is never wise or defensible, the backlash he received is a telling indicator of America’s vicious political climate.

Fuentes is a political science student and also hosts his own YouTube show modeled after Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” He is originally from Chicago and is of Mexican descent. He plans to take a semester off of school and enroll in Auburn in the Spring. Fuentes said that Auburn was one of his first choices after high school and hopes that being in the deep south will provide him with “friendly territory” in which he can express his conservative views.