Reader Poll Shows Overwhelming Support To Preserve Confederate Monuments in Alabama

The recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia have showcased a major divide in America. The most important issues—those of racial and cultural discord—are arguably separate from Confederate monuments. Many believe that while racism is evil, removing historical monuments is part of an Orwellian-type slippery slope that leads to cleansing all history, both good and bad.

As Daniel Davidson said,

Speaking on Memorial Day in 1884, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., a Union veteran who saw a great deal of action, talked about the importance of transmitting the emotional weight of the war from one generation to the next, and he specifically mentions the role of monuments: “I believe from the bottom of my heart that our memorial halls and statues and tablets, the tattered flags of our regiments gathered in the Statehouses, are worth more to our young men by way of chastening and inspiration than the monuments of another hundred years of peaceful life could be.”

Whatever one’s opinion on the monuments, symbols are powerful, and those who have long opposed the monuments saw Charlottesville as an opportunity to re-ignite the debate. As a result, the issue is now its own thing, and with approximately 48 Confederate monuments across Alabama, our state is hardly exempt.

The debate intensified last week when Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered one monument covered and Attorney General Steve Marshall promptly sued Bell for violating a new law that prevents such action.

In light of all these events, we asked our readers what you think about this issue, and 1,119 of you shared your thoughts.

The poll asked four questions:

• Do you think Confederate monuments should be left in place? 92.8% of the respondents believe they should be left in place.



• Do You think Alabama’s Attorney General is justified in suing Birmingham’s mayor for covering the Confederate monument in Linn Park? 91.9 believe the Attorney General is justified.

• Do you think the mobs tearing down monuments have a larger anarchist agenda? 92.1% believe that they do have a larger agenda.

• Do you think this issue has the potential to lead to violence across the South? 94.3% fear that it does have that potential.

Demographics:

This was an unscientific poll conducted on our website. Nevertheless, its sample size was large. Out of the 1,119 Yellowhammer readers who responded, 65% were men and 35% were women. With respect to areas of the state, 40% were from the 205 area code, 29% were from the 256 area code, 20% were from the 334, and 11% were from the 251. Regarding age, 4% were below the age of 31, 23% were below the age of 45, 51% were between the ages of 46 and 56, and 22% were over the age of 65.

