CHILLS: Alabama church camp praises God through song in hotel atrium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Christians expect to hear the bellowing of a choir ringing through the church rafters on Sunday morning, but not many expect to hear it from the balconies of a hotel atrium. But at the Huntsville Embassy Suites on Thursday, that is exactly what the Exposure Youth Camp did.

More than 2,000 people sang from all floors of the hotel for over half an hour, and the Facebook live video of the performance has accumulated almost 200,000 views.

Exposure Youth Camp is an event held from December 27-30 every year in Huntsville. The program serves both youth groups and adults, and is focused on God and community. According to its website, EYC is organized by a seven man board of Preachers, Youth Ministers, and others who love God, His Word, and His Kingdom. It began at the Von Braun Center 18 years ago and had a brief stint in Atlanta, Ga. before returning to the Rocket City in 2015.

Throughout the camp, participants are involved in team activities, “spiritual challenge sessions,” and the atrium singing. “EYC has something for everyone from 6th grade to adults,” the website reads. “We offer a program for teenagers and College aged as well.”

Atrium singing is an event unique to EYC. “There is nothing that I have ever been a part of that gets this close to Heaven,” said Youth Minister and participant Andrew Thompson. “The atrium singing is something you have to experience at least once in your lifetime.”