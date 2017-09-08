Birmingham Business Underscores American Spirit

Earlier today, the Hoover Met Park and RV Complex announced that they would open their gates to evacuees fleeing Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

With a 170-space RV park, the Met Complex, with is managed by Sports Facilities Management (SFM), will provide a free stay to all those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma. With proof of residency, travelers will gain access a free RV spot, Wi-fi, water, sewer, and electrical hookups.

The Hoover Met asks that all interested persons should contact the Hoover Metropolitan Complex’s Guest services between 8AM-5PM Monday-Friday at 205-739-7364 to reserve their spot or email at RVPark@hoovermetcomplex.com.

In a statement to the press, Sports Facilities Management’s General Manager at Hoover Met Complex, Monty Jones, Jr. said, “Being able to provide a safe and secure location to those who are fleeing Hurricane Irma and the flooding from Hurricane Harvey is the City of Hoover’s way of trying to help any and all families who are seeking refuge from these storms.”

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is a world-class, multi-sport and event facility located in Hoover, AL just 10 miles south of Birmingham. The state-of-the-art Finley Center includes more than 83,000 square feet of uninterrupted multi-purpose space, which can host up to 11 basketball or 17 volleyball courts, a 1/5 mile walking track, and a full-service food court. Phase II of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex will feature five NCAA regulation-size baseball/softball fields, five multi-purpose fields suitable for NCAA regulation soccer, football, and lacrosse, 16 hard tennis courts, a playground, and a splash pad.

Hurricane Irma has yet to make landfall in the continental U.S., but experts anticipate it will move over the southern tip of Florida sometime early Sunday morning. From there, the forecast reliability begins to diminish, but early predictions place it moving into Georgia and possibly northern Alabama and Tennessee later next week.