Beautiful drone footage shows snow-covered Alabama at dawn

As predicted, Alabama got significant amounts of snow across the state last night, leading to beautiful winter scenery. While most Alabamians sent their best winter wonderland photos to James Spann on Twitter, Chris Adler, producer of the Rick & Bubba Show, captured his images on video through the use of a drone.

In the stunning YouTube video, the footage shows snow-covered Hoover, Ala. from a birds-eye view. You can take a look at his clip below.

As a reminder, roads are still icy in some parts of the state. Check local advisories before traveling.