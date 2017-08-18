Barkley: Monument Debate Is Waste Of Time—”We need to stop killing each other”

Charles Barkley (Photo: Screenshot)

Alabama native and former Auburn great Charles Barkley thinks it’s time to stop wasting time fretting over Confederate monuments. As the NBA legend told the Independent Journal Review,

“I’m not going to waste my time worrying about these Confederate statues — that’s wasted energy. You know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna keep doing great things, I’m gonna keep trying to make a difference — number one, in the black community because I’m black — but I’m also going to try to do good things in the world.”

Barkley said its a waste of time “screaming at a neo-Nazi who’s gonna hate me no matter what” or wasting his time worrying about the Confederate statues.

The IJR asked “King Charles” if the statues should be left alone:

“I’ve always ignored them. I’m 54 years old. I’ve never thought about those statues a day in my life. I think if you ask most black people to be honest, they haven’t thought a day in their life about those stupid statues.”

Charles also told IJR what he thinks “black people need to do.”

“We need to worry about getting our education; we need to stop killing each other, we need to try to find a way to have more economic opportunity and things like that. Those things are important and significant.”

Never one to shy away from controversy, whether one agrees or disagrees with Charles Barkley, the man engenders respect for being honest and authentic. The article concluded by noting that while “Some of the responses on Twitter were downright ugly…he also received plenty of support.”

According to Wikipedia, Barkley, “An All-American center at Auburn, he was drafted as a junior by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 5th pick of the 1984 NBA draft. He was selected to the All-NBA First Team five times, the All-NBA Second Team five times, and once to the All-NBA Third Team. He earned eleven NBA All-Star Game appearances and was named the All-Star MVP in 1991. In 1993, he was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player and during the NBA’s 50th anniversary, named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. He competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games and won two gold medals as a member of the United States’ Dream Team’. Barkley is a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2006 for his individual career, and in 2010 as a member of the ‘Dream Team’.”

  • RevHank

    The statues represent white power. The Battle Flag and the Swastika flag are one. They march side by side to show their white power.

    • Bill

      Learn to shepherd your own flock Pastor and leave philosophying to those ivory tower types. You are not one of them!

    • Ted Cummins

      The USS Nimitz class CVN-78, Gerald Ford represents white power to the entire World.
      You going to swim underneath and put a cork screw hole in the bottom and sink it so BLM movement will feel better about themselves?

      Come on man. Let it go. I’m white, married white and have white kids. Is that an example of white power?
      Open your heart and ignore the hate you carry.

      Dude you need help to get that chip off your back.
      Or maybe find another Country to live in?
      This one is too far gone in your eyes.
      So many better places to live.

      Like Nicaragua. You’d like it there.

      I bet this story is a bitter pill to you.
      His words are pure wisdom.
      I’d help tear down ever Confederate statue if I knew that would end Black on Black crime and murders.

      But now it’s going to be the new lightning rod to try and get Trump.

    • Junior Sampals

      The only flock RevHank shepherds is the illegal protesters tossing urine and feces at Police Officers on the Boston Commons. There is no one who hates America and her Veterans more than RevHank. While we are at it how about removing that war monger U S Grant’s Toome or grave sight in New York City

    • Rosa1984

      NO they Don’t. Its History. History isn’t always good, but its still HIstory. Nothing else.
      Intelligent people don’t allow statues to live rent-free in their heads.

  • Kate Vaughn

    That’s great for you CB, (running for governor?) but what about the rest of the black children in black cities who grow up descended from slaves under the monuments of the masters? Do you not think these symbols of intentional inferiority have no effect on these communities and their outcomes? Let’s just try it. Take them down, put them in museums once and for all. Put up monuments to great leaders and scientists and artists of all races. Put up art and help unshackle the mind and culture from history. It hurts nothing and it just might help this violence you so like to bring up, but really only when an unarmed black person is shot or we’re talking about confederate statues. We don’t have much interest in urban violence otherwise, right?

    • LIBS R NUTS

      Just a question? What about the pyramids in Egypt? What about all the monuments and names in towns, cities, states referring back to the British rule? Egyptians used African slaves as labor to build them. Should we tear the pyramids down? If you say NO, why not? It is a object that thousands died building. How about the British names and monuments that are everywhere in this country and world. Do we take them down. The brits were ruthless. How about all the British colonies that were once part of the empire, are they freaking out? There is no end in sight when you start to deny history. It can NOT be re-written.

      • Kate Vaughn

        A ridiculous strawman meaningless argument. You are arguing that ancient artifacts are current symptoms of depression for a current population. The pyramids were not put up 100 years ago by officials wishing to terrorize a local population while it was lynching them and trying to keep them from voting. Many of those British monuments actually have come down now that the British have gone. And Washington and Jefferson, while owning slaves, the people who put up those statues put them up as beacons of enlightenment, not to antagonize citizens or defy the national government. The confederate monuments will come down. It is only a matter of time.

        • LIBS R NUTS

          Ty, you have made my argument. Ii is selective. The British were ruthless to EVERY race and creed. Slavery still continues today in many countries. Taking down the statues is the beginning, not the end. When you see the slippery slope, there will be NO end in site. Do we change names of cities, states? Do we stop at slavery? How about people that were honored that have been accused of despicable past? Any thought on that.

          • Kate Vaughn

            What are you talking about? Cities, COUNTRIES names have been changed after colonialism. Remember Rhodesia? It doesn’t exist anymore-it’s Zimbabwe. You guys just spout this right wing radio stuff without the truth and context of history. They will come down. Change will happen. Native Americans thought this land would never change. Whites will be a minority in the USA by 2050. That may be upsetting to you, but that is the change that is real and happening.

          • LIBS R NUTS

            Reading comprehension is tough for you. READ, cities and states is what i wrote. . Thats ok, it shows that the IQ in your home is low. Why do you think I am white. Are you projecting? You assume, does that make the statement racial. You know nothing about me, yet you assume a lot. I am from NY, tell me what color, what political party and how poor I am?

          • Kate Vaughn

            I am not going to play into your identity politics.

          • LIBS R NUTS

            That is because you ran out of talking points. Go back to school and get a education. You are very sad.

          • LIBS R NUTS

            Last question. Does it bother you that you have racist thoughts, yet hide behind the thought that you are NOT. You assume I am a WHITE racist. You, have just had a racist thought.That probably should open your eyes, that it shows that even minor questions can be construed as racist.

    • Diann Latham

      What about them? Do You realize the Civil War was 150 years ago?
      Do You realize the North was Slower to release Slaves than the South..and there was more Slave Owners in the North?
      Did You know that the American Flag was flown on the Slave Ships? And Oh btw..The Original KKK was formed by Democrats and All Pics I have seen the American Flag is the only flag in the Picture..
      Did You There were Blacks Fighting for the Confederacy..and Still Support and Honor their Monuments and Flag? So how the Heck is a Monument to a Confederate Soldier more Horrendous to the Black Children who have never been or never Known a Slave in Their life ..maybe 4 or 5 Generations Back..and They may have been owned by a member of the Union!!
      Amazing!!

      • LIBS R NUTS

        Great post

      • Kate Vaughn

        You know that the southern “Democrats” are the Republicans of today since LBJ flipped the party so don’t even try it. The Northern cities don’t have monuments dedicated to the war to uphold evil slavery. How many generations does it take to get over slavery when the systemic racism that’s left in its place festers? Please feel free to tell me there is no systemic racism in our society. I fully expect it.

        • LIBS R NUTS

          Is Benedict Arnold bad. His statue is in NY. He was a traitor to the very FOUNDING of this country. Before you condemn the comparison, bad is bad.

          • Kate Vaughn

            Was his statue erected to intimidate and oppress the local
            Populace whose descendants of that terror continue to walk to streets and parks where that monument still stands? No? Ok then.

          • LIBS R NUTS

            So that is why we have statues….again you assume. Any proof? You are a racist and you have white guilt.

          • Ted Cummins

            ‘White guilt’ I love that.

            Ha Ha Ha! You get white guilt, you probably can get away with murder, own a few saves!

      • Junior Sampals

        The Slave Trade was abolished in 1807 as called for in the US Constitution. That was 200 years ago.

    • LIBS R NUTS
    • Alan Horn

      All this happened under the U. S. flag. All slaves were brought to this country on ships bearing the U. S. Most entered through the New England states. The slave traders of New England sold the slaves to the southern plantation owners. The Northern slave states made billions in todays dollars off the slave trade. That money still circulates there today. They never lost that money or made any retributions. The southern slave owners lost everything they had because of the war. Do you not see the hypocrisy of that. Now let’s discuss what was done to the native americans under the U. S. flag(you do realize they were here first). Under the U. S. flag we slaughtered, raped and stole their land. All done by the U. S. government. Have you heard or the trail of tears? Next they were herded out west like animals by the U. S. government for a repeat of what happened to them earlier. We did basically the same thing to the Mexicans. They too were here first. So the next time you want to put down the confederate battle flag you might want to take a serious look at the history of the U. S. flag which makes the confederate battle flag pale in terms of evil.

      • Kate Vaughn

        Is that right? Maybe you should move to Russia-sounds like you have a real problem with United States of America. The Confederate battle flag and Confederate statues devoted to the lost and traitorous cause of slavery are offensive and hurtful to your fellow citizens and should be removed. And they will.

        • Alan Horn

          The U. S. flag did so just as much or more so. No. I just don’t care for uneducated hypocrites like you. I’m betting they won’t at least in Alabama. The Native Americans or Hispanics don’t matter to you. They were done far worse than the slaves. Have you ever noticed we don’t see the Native Americans or Hispanics whining all the time about how the world has treated them. They get out and work hard at making their lives better instead of demanding government assistance. That is the American way. Anyone can better their lives in this country if they have the will.

        • Alan Horn

          Furthermore, the southern states had every right to secede under the constitution in place at the time. Secession was outlawed in 1869 (4 years after the Civil War ended). Appears that you need to do a little research on Lincoln and the northern states who had control of the government at the time as to their motives for holding the union together. They didn’t give a rip about slavery(nor did the south at the time).

        • Alan Horn

          Have you ever thought the U. S. flag might be offensive to native Americans and hispanics? Or does that even matter to you with your agenda?

    • Shannon Watts

      It hurts plenty, in my humble opinion. It is, unfortunately, a part of our history. The 9/11 attack on us, is part of our history. Memorials, whether statues or whatever else, are going to mean different things to different people – and I don’t think decisions need to be made only catering to one side or the other. The extreme attitudes on both sides of this debate are more appalling to me than anything to do with the statues themselves. I’m a white male. The thought that my race was capable of participating in slavery disgusts me. But I personally have no problem with the statues and, in fact, am glad they exist. I think we need reminders of the events of our past. Sometimes the emotion that comes from these memorials is something we don’t want to feel. I don’t want to think about how black folks were treated. But when we see that kind of memorial – and it makes someone mad, sad, disgusted…to me it plants a seed in our mind “this was horrible…this cannot happen again….we, as a people, cannot let this happen again”. Without these reminders, the memories become distant…we forget over time. We need reminders of 9/11, not because it was a proud moment for us, but to remind us that we were arrogant, we let our guard down and thought we were impervious. If we want people to get away from the mindset of slavery…or racial supremacy (whatever the color of your skin) – we *need* to be reminded of that past – that were capable of such things – a state we (hopefully) never want to return to. We need to feel that emotion that we don’t like. The logical words by themselves aren’t nearly as powerful. If we continue to whitewash and ignore our history – pretend it didn’t happen, we won’t *have* a history – and history is a lot more likely to repeat itself. My character….the person I am today, was built from good moments, and some bad ones. Happy moments, and really painful and sad moments too. It’s the same for all of us. And yeah, sometimes it is good to look back at some of those painful moments to see how much it changed me for the better. Look back to see where I came from so that I can see a better path going forward. But we can’t just erase history simply because we don’t like how it makes us feel – or we don’t have the strength to face it. This entire country could use some thicker skin as it seems to me we have become very soft and spoiled.

  • Diann Latham

    @Kate Vaughn and Rev Hank..
    BaHaHa! SERIOUSLY???

  • Alan Horn

    One thing I want Charles and other blacks to know. Not all whites who honor the confederate battle flag and honor their ancestors dislike blacks(I think most blacks realize this) . In fact most all members of the SCV and UDC like blacks just fine. Unfortunately, they get lumped in with the KKK, Skinheads, Motor Cycle Gangs and other racists. They just want to honor their ancestors who fought in the war for many just reasons. Slavery was not one of those reasons. Almost to the person everyone in the SCV and UDC acknowledges that slavery was wrong and abhor it. They do oppose the unfair tariffs with the proceeds staying in the north and the almost zero voice had in the U. S. government at the time. Then the north invaded the south when they seceded. Blacks should know better than anyone the error of others painting them with a wide brush. The same is true for most who just want to remember their ancestors. I get amused at the ones on these boards that want to label others and me racists. If they knew me, my neighbors, my background for the past almost 70 years they would realize how far off base they are. In conclusion, be careful not to paint with a wide brush.

    • WarDamnLibertarian

      “Slavery was not one of those reasons.” Not one? Not like even half of one of the reasons? Or like 0.0001% of the reasons?

      • Alan Horn

        I may not understand your reply but I meant for today’s ancestors. I know of no one in the SCV or UDC who wants to honor them because of slavery existing at the time of the war. Yeah, the KKK etc might. People keep painting with a wide brush and getting the different factions who honor the confederate flag confused by lumping them all in one pot. I mentioned below all the warts on the U. S. flag yet there was/is a lot of good under our flag. By that logic we should do away with everything under the U. S. flag because of the bad done under it. Yes, people need to cry out about the KKK etc and all their hate but leave the flag and monuments out of it. Then you could have some common ground with most of the southern people.

        • WarDamnLibertarian

          That’s a reasonable enough argument, however, I think that once something gets associated with a hate group (even if wrongfully so) it’s kind of a lost cause trying to “bring it back” or dissociate it with those groups.

          • Alan Horn

            That is wrong to think or believe that because you are not standing up for the truth. One should always stand up for the truth. Otherwise, you are copping out because it is easier.

  • Rosa1984

    If those statues are so bad, why didn’t Democrats remove them the 8 yrs. Obama was in office?
    This is nothing but another attempt by Leftist Democrats to destroy Trump, make him appear racist.

    The Vagina hats didn’t work; The Resistance didn’t work… so now its Confederate statues……