Bama legend and athletic director retires

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama’s Director of Athletics, Bill Battle, announced on Sunday that he will be stepping down from his current position to take a new role as role as Special Assistant to the President.

“Bill has done a tremendous job as Director of Athletics, and has accomplished so much during his career,” said UA President Stuart Bell. “His business expertise, coupled with his coaching experience and his strong understanding of the role an athletic department has in the daily fabric of a university, has allowed us to achieve the great successes we have enjoyed during his tenure. We are blessed to have the continued benefit of his counsel.”

Battle has served as the AD since 2013 since the departure of another UA legend: the late Mal Moore. During his tenure, UA athletics has produced incredible performances on the field and in the classroom. In the past four years, Alabama won three NCAA team national championships (men’s golf in 2013 and 2014; football in 2015) and 10 SEC team championships in five different sports (three in football, two in gymnastics, two in men’s golf, and one in women’s golf, softball, and women’s tennis).

“It’s been a distinct privilege and honor serving as Director of Athletics these last four years,” Battle said. “When I took over this role my wife, Mary, and I made a commitment to serving four years and I am pleased to have been able to do just that. There are so many people in the department who do a great job every day to make the Crimson Tide successful. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of them for their extraordinary efforts and loyalty to the University. Being able to lead this department has been an honor and a privilege for which I am most grateful.”

During the latter part of his tenure, Battle combated multiple myeloma, which caused him to take temporary leave. However, he noted that this decision has nothing to do with his health. “I want everyone to know that my health was not a factor in this decision as, at this time, I am in full remission and I feel great,” he said. “When I came here in 2013, I committed to Dr. Witt that I would be here for four years, or the equivalent of another college degree. Last summer, before my medical procedure, I told Dr. Bell that I was expecting, as were my doctors, to come through that procedure very well, and that I intended to serve out the last year of my contract.”

Battle played football for the Crimson Tide in the early 1960s under legendary Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He later when on to become the head football coach at the University of Tennessee.

In the business world, Battle is known for his revolutionary creation of The Collegiate Licensing Company, which is the largest and oldest collegiate licensing company in the United States. Currently, it provides services to more than 200 colleges and universities, athletic conferences, bowl games, the Heisman Trophy, and the NCAA. He signed UA as its first collegiate client in 1981.

University of Arizona Athletic Director Greg Byrne will replace Battle on March 1. He will be introduced to the media later this week. Prior to his time at Arizona, Byrne worked in the SEC as an Associate AD at the University of Kentucky and the AD at Mississippi State University.

“I have incredible respect and admiration for both Coach Battle and Coach Moore, as well as all of the talented coaches and staff in place,” Byrne said. “We look forward to returning to the SEC and being a part of Alabama’s outstanding tradition.”