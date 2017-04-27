April 27th officially declared a ‘Day of Remembrance’ in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey officially declared April 27th a “Day of Remembrance” in the state to honor the victims of the storms that ravaged the state on that date in 2011. She also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across the state on this day.

“April 27, 2011, will forever be a part of our history. It is fitting and right that all Alabamians pause in remembrance of those lost and in honor of those who survived one of the most devastating natural disasters in our state. As we commemorate the sixth anniversary of these tornadoes, we must also remember the resolve of our people. Alabamians are hardworking, resilient people, and our response in the face of this tragedy is proof of our strength,” Ivey said in a release.

It was just six years ago that 62 tornadoes ripped through the state, causing an immense amount of damage and a death toll around 250. It is a day that many Alabamians who lived through it will never forget.