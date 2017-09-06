Alabama Will Shelter Evacuated Florida Livestock

As Category 5 Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, Alabama farmers and agriculture officials hope to help our neighbors in any way possible. According to WSFA, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will be opening four temporary sheltering facilities to house evacuated Florida livestock.

“Hurricane Irma, upgraded to a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, has the capability of causing catastrophic damage. We stand ready to assist our neighbors in Florida, by providing a place for those who need shelter for their livestock,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan.

Dr. Tony Frazier, Alabama’s state veterinarian, has been in close contact with Florida’s state veterinarian, Dr. Michael Short about which animals to evacuate. According to Frazier and the ADAI, the evacuated livestock will be exempt from veterinary inspection.

The four temporary sheltering facilities include:

Covington Center Arena; Andalusia, AL

Garrett Coliseum; Montgomery, AL

Houston County Farm Center; Dothan, AL

5 County Complex; New Brockton, AL

If more facilities are needed, they will be posted on the ADAI’s website.

The ADAI is requesting that the owners of the evacuated livestock bring necessary supplies such as feed, water, records of feeding, vaccinations, and proof of ownership.

In the wake of the destruction caused by so many recent hurricanes, the citizens of Alabama continue to show their love and support for their neighbors.