Alabama Vietnam Vet Retires From Active Duty After 43 Years

As reported by ABC 33/40, Commander Michael Johnson, 63, retired from the United States Navy after 43 years of service. At a ceremony in Bessemer, adorned with medals dating back to Vietnam, Johnson officially ended a career that started over four decades ago.

Entering the Navy at 19, Johnson said that he never intended to stay as long as he did. “At some point, I just forgot about leaving and enjoyed meeting people from all branches and being a mentor,” said Johnson. With the Vietnam War raging on he chose to enlist before being drafted.

Although he didn’t enter the Navy intending to make it his career, Johnson excelled, rising to the rank of Commander. His distinguished service includes deployments in numerous war zones including Vietnam, The Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Haiti. When asked what he enjoyed most about his career he made clear it was the time he spent on humanitarian missions in Haiti.

Touching on what it was like to serve for such a long time, Johnson said, “I’ve enjoyed my 43 years, and I’ve seen changes in the military that have been positive. When I first enlisted women could not serve aboard ships, and now they command ships.”

But he’s determined not to let retirement slow him down. Passionate about many issues that face Vietnam veterans, he is working with members of Congress to ensure the memory of his fellow service members lives on. “Those veterans who have died from Agent Orange exposure, they deserve a place on the Vietnam wall in Washington D.C.”