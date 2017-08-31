Alabama Truckers Delivering Hope to Harvey Victims

Two Birmingham truckers are packing up their rigs and heading for Texas, but they are delivering something a little different on this trip. George Lawson and Alvin Brand work for Universal Trucking out of Tarrant. The company is donating two trailers to fill with donations and supplies for flood victims, and Lawson and Brand plan to drive them all the way to Texas.

“If we can get it done, we will get it down there,” George Lawson told WBRC. “Don’t look for nothing [in return]. It’s just something I want to do. That’s a calling on me.”

The pair will be collecting donations at the trucking company on Pinson Valley Parkway and Hot Heads Beauty Salon in Ensley.

Lawson and Brand are yet another example of the overwhelming love and support Americans have shown each other in the wake of the disaster. The two hope to show that the people of Texas can count on their neighbors here in Alabama. “I was just driving down the highway. It came across my mind I wanted to help Texas some kind of way. I wanted to stand up for Alabama, show them Alabama has their support,” Alvin Brand said.

Both drivers are eager to get on the road and bring hope to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. They encourage anyone who has something to give to donate as soon as possible.

RELATED: Alabama Red Cross Volunteers Will Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

RELATED: Alabama’s Largest Church Has Boots on the Ground In Texas