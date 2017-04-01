Alabama state trooper befriends scared young child during stop

Not all traffic stops leave drivers angry. On Thursday, one young Alabama girl got to experience the friendlier side of law enforcement when her grandmother was pulled over.

Alabama State Trooper Brock Gwaltney pulled over a woman whose scared granddaughter was in the backseat. When the young girl started crying, Officer Gwaltney asked what was wrong. She told him that she feared that he was going to take her and her grandmother to jail. Gwaltney assured her that she would not be going to jail and calmed her down.

With the permission of her grandmother, the officer asked if he could give the young girl a hug. He also took her out of the car to show her the flashing lights on his cruiser and chat with her for a bit.

When Gwaltney returned the young girl to her car seat, she said goodbye and gave him a kiss on the cheek.

The tale of the interaction of the two went viral on Facebook, receiving over one thousand shares. Commenters on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s page showered the officer with praise.

One commentor said “These men and women in black and blue have the most strong healthy loving hearts. I will never forget you guys.” Another added “Your job is difficult and I do have the utmost respect for our guys in blue!”

