“Never Again”: Alabama Remembers 9/11

Sixteen years ago today, the unthinkable happened. For the first time since the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor, America was attacked. On that fateful morning of September 11, 2001, Americans all over the country sat glued to their televisions, watching the atrocities unfold before them.

We will never forget those who were taken from us, those extraordinary heroes who saved so many lives, and the first responders who risked their lives to save countless others. Today, Alabamians remember those precious lives who were lost to such horrific acts of terrorism. Some of the state’s biggest leaders took to social media in remembrance of 9/11.

In addition to his post to Twitter, Senator Luther Strange also released a statement emphasizing the significance of that fateful day and the impact it had on the course of American history.

“The shock and pain of the 9/11 attacks are as vivid today as they were sixteen years ago, and each of us remembers where we were at that moment when the world changed. For America, it marks a time of collective mourning, national unity, and strengthened resolve. For a generation of brave men and women in uniform, it began a chapter of uncommon bravery and sacrifice in the face of senseless terrorism. Today, and every day, let us hold close the memory of those who fell in that first battle of the war against terror, and together resolve: never again.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also addressed the Department of Justice in remembrance of 9/11. According to The Hill, Sessions thanked law enforcement for their willingness to continually put themselves in harm’s way to protect American citizens. He acknowledged that the nation has come a long way since then, “but more can be done.”

“The first and most important job of any government is to protect the safety and the rights of its citizens. The first civil right is to be alive. If we fail at this task, then every other government initiative loses importance. Everything depends upon this: that we protect the American people from enemies and those who violate the law.”

Sessions concluded by saying, “We will never yield our freedom.”

It is imperative that we never forget the events of September 11, 2001. In the political climate of our day, we should never forget the resilience of the American spirit. The ability we have to come to gather out of mutual affection and love for one another is unprecedented. As the unthinkable occurred on that fateful morning, we came together not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans united in our mutual love for freedom. And we will never yield that freedom.