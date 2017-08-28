Alabama Red Cross Volunteers Will Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Red Cross volunteers from all over Alabama are heading to Texas and Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Some volunteers have already left, and others are leaving on Monday.

According to ABC 33/40, the Red Cross is preparing for an extended relief effort. Marcus Newell, Regional Disaster Officer for the Red Cross in Alabama, says the organization hopes to have volunteers in the hardest hit areas for 30 to 40 days. “Volunteers that have been assigned already, volunteers that will be deploying in the near future in the next day or two to provide support whether it’s in sheltering or feeding whatever the needs might be as they arise.”

Seven emergency response feeding vehicles will be leaving Alabama on Monday stocked with food and water. The Red Cross is in need of more volunteers who can commit to spending two weeks out of state. They will quickly have you trained and on your way to help Harvey victims in a matter of days. Even if you can’t commit to volunteering, the Red Cross is always in need of donations to be able to continue its relief efforts.

The victims of Hurricane Harvey remain in the thoughts and prayers of everyone across Alabama and the nation.