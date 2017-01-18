Alabama plays at the most exclusive event prior to the inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Their home’s in Alabama, but their latest gig was in D.C. At what the Wall Street Journal called “the most exclusive event preceding President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration,” Alabama broke out the guitars and fiddles to play for 200 diplomats at The Chairman’s Global Dinner on Tuesday night.

In typical fashion, Trump let the world know that the country music legends were there via a tweet.

The Chairman’s Global Dinner was a black-tie, invitation-only affair aimed at introducing foreign diplomats to Trump’s incoming administration, the Hill reported.

Based out of Fort Payne, the band Alabama has received universal renown for hit songs like as “Song of the South,” “Dixieland Delight,” and “Mountain Music.” Over the course of four decades, they have produced over 40 number one singles, 12 top-10 Albums, and sold over 75 million albums.

