Alabama Plane Crash Claims Lives of Beloved Family

A Jackson, Tennessee family was flying home from a spring break trip to Orlando Sunday when their Cessna T210L crashed in Blount County, Alabama near the town of Hayden. This terrible tragedy claimed the lives of Joseph Crenshaw, 45, his wife Jennifer, 43, and their children, 16-year-old Jacob and 14-year-old Jillian.

Reports indicate air traffic controllers lost the plane’s signal shortly after receiving a mayday call around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. High winds were recorded in the same area about that time, which some suggested may have contributed to the crash, but FAA and NTSB officials indicated it will take 12 to 18 months to actually determine the cause.

The husband and father, Joseph Crenshaw, was a respected and beloved executive at First Tennessee Bank in Jackson. WBBJ Eyewitness News quoted a statement from the bank’s president, Bill White:

Joseph was a member of our First Tennessee family for almost two decades and had a huge impact on the bank and everyone around him. This is a sad, emotional time for us, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him like we did. Joseph had an infectious smile, an incredible sense of humor and was full of energy that never seemed to end. He was a great husband and father and a truly remarkable person. Joseph was passionate about our company, he was a selfless leader and a wonderful partner for our customers. Our hearts are heavy and we will miss him.

Jacob and Jillian were students at University School of Jackson, where Jacob was a member of the football team. Head of School Stuart Hirstein also released a statement which, in part, read:

Our school community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of the Crenshaw family. Yesterday, we lost 10th-grade student Jacob and 8th grader Jillian, along with their parents Joseph and Jennifer, in an accident as they were returning from a spring break trip to Florida. At USJ, we are a family, and we will bear this burden together.

Understandably requesting privacy, Hirstein said area grief counselors and youth pastors will be on campus this week to help the mourning community cope with this tragedy.



In that same spirit, we respectfully ask that everyone who reads this story to please pause and pray for the comfort of the Crenshaw’s loved ones and friends as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.