Alabama Mother Arrested For Torturing Son With Scorching Hot Spoon
As reported by WKRG News, Foley mother, Maria Cortes, 26, has been taken into custody after police allege she tortured her 6-year-old son by holding a hot spoon to his lips.
According to reports, Cortes was attempting to discipline her child Friday, Sept. 8th, when she placed a spoon on the eye of her stove. After it was sufficiently hot, she then pressed it to the lips of her child, causing 3rd-degree burns.
School officials noticed the burns on the following Monday, prompting them to notify local police. Cortes, a mother of four, was subsequently arrested and placed in Baldwin County Jail. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.
Her charges include torture and willful abuse of a child.