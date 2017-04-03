Alabama man nearly electrocuted to death by charging iPhone in his sleep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two weeks ago, Wiley Day, 32, fell asleep in his bed in Huntsville, Ala. just like any other night. Like most other people, he plugged in his iPhone to charge in his bed before turning out the light. Little did he know that when he woke up the next morning, his charger would have him hospitalized with debilitating second and third degree burns.

In addition to having his phone charger in bed, Day also slept in a metal dog-tag necklace. When the necklace made contact to the prongs of the charger head the next morning, it became a conductor of electricity straight onto his body.

Day told The Washington Post about his nightmare, describing it as “the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience.” He said he felt numb to the burning of his neck where the necklace sat. His eyesight became restricted, and he could clearly hear the sound of his own heart beat. Yet, through all of this, he was able to yank the necklace off his neck.

He was immediately admitted to the hospital to be treated for the burns and other effects of the electrocution. Somehow, Day survived, and he was released after three days of care.

According to Benjamin Fail, a physician from Huntsville, Day experienced a medical miracle. He told WAAY that 100 volts of electricity is generally fatal. Day had been electrocuted with approximately 110.

“Had I not pulled that necklace off when I did…I just believe that God spared my life, and that’s what happened,” Day said.

He now wants others to learn about the danger of charging electronics in bed. “From my experience to others, it is not worth your life charging your electronics in bed. I mean, it’s not worth it,” Day told the post. “I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on my worst enemy.”

Day’s use of a charger in bed was made possible via the use of an extension cord, which have become common in most U.S. households. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that extension cords can be quite dangerous if not used carefully. The commission reported extension cords start almost 4,700 fires in American homes annually, resulting in about 50 deaths and 280 injuries over the same period.

Consumers are cautioned against using older extension cords, and people are encouraged to buy new, safer ones with features such as polarized blades and safety closures.

