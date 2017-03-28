Alabama man gave up fame and fortune to serve God, now others are helping him achieve his dream

One Alabama man was once on the brink of fame, but gave it all up to follow his faith and serve God. Now, individuals across the state and country are rooting for him to achieve his dream of playing at the Grand Ole Opry.

86 year-old Lester Hill began playing the guitar professionally in his early 20s. By 26, he was a frequent talent on Birmingham radio, playing shows with rising bands based out of Alabama. Though he enjoyed playing with famed musicians like Othell Sullivan, he began to become more unsettled with the late night scenes that were consuming his life.

The fast-paced world he had joined didn’t align with his values, and he began feeling “called” to a deeper purpose. That was when he stepped away from budding stardom in order to serve God with his music. Rather than seek fame and fortune, he started two gospel music groups. The “Sangin Crusaders” is one of the popular ensembles that he organized.

“The Lord had another direction for me,” Lester said.

In 2015, Lester was admitted to the hospital with aneurysms on his throat and brain. When it was discovered that his condition was inoperable, doctors suggested his wife take him home to “get comfortable.” Though his health has remained in steady decline, those around him say that he is sharp and as dynamic as ever with a guitar.

It’s the same guitar that he’s owned for decades.

He says that he’s encouraged by the support of others, and that it would be a dream come true to play at the Opry. Though he uses an oxygen tank, he cheerfully says that his “fingers can still do the picking.”

A video produced by Montgomery-based Grow 334 has documented Lester’s story. So far, it’s been viewed and shared by over 157,000, and aims to send the Montgomery man to the Grand Ole Opry. You can watch it here.