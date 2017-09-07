Alabama Court Upholds Capital Murder Conviction

In a news release from the Alabama Attorney General’s office, Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Evans Lewis Butler’s capital murder conviction. Butler (42) was convicted in August of 2016 for the murder of Alfonzo Minter. At the time, Butler was serving a life sentence in prison.

The prosecution presented evidence at trial showing that Butler stabbed Minter multiple times at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. The autopsy revealed that Minter suffered seven stab wounds, including two fatal wounds to both his heart and right lung. Butler admitted that he stabbed Minter to two corrections officers who locked down the area after the incident.

Butler’s case was prosecuted by the Jefferson County District Attorney out of Bessemer. Butler was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. He then appealed his conviction to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals section handled the case during appeal, hoping the court would affirm the conviction. The court affirmed Butler’s conviction on Friday, September 1.