Alabama Broadcaster Calls Out Senate Nominees

On a recent edition of AM with Michael and Jessica, WYDE Michael Hart says the candidates for U.S. Senate “owe it to us” to hold a debate that will provide the answers voters need to make a conscience vote for them in the upcoming Senate run-off election.

Hart shared his thoughts while explaining the type of “debate” Roy Moore is requesting and how it won’t work in getting answers for Alabama voters.

Listen to Hart’s comments here:

