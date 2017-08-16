Alabama AG Steve Marshall Sues Birmingham Mayor For Covering Confederate Statue

  • on August 16, 2017 at 4:35 pm CDT

Yesterday, Birmingham Mayor William Bell temporarily covered a Confederate monument across the street from City Hall in Linn Park and plans to build a more permanent cover soon. As we pointed out yesterday, that appears to be a violation of Alabama’s state law, which says that no monument over 40 years old can be removed, altered, or renamed.

Today, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wasted no time in responding. Marshall said his office filed suit in Jefferson County Circuit Court against the City of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell “for violating state law by constructing barriers to deliberately obscure a historically significant monument in Linn Park.” As Marshall stated,

“In accordance with the law, my office has determined that by affixing tarps and placing plywood around the Linn Park Memorial such that it is hidden from view, the Defendants have ‘altered’ or ‘otherwise disturbed’ the memorial in violation of the letter and spirit of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The City of Birmingham does not have the right to violate the law and leaves my office with no choice but to file suit.”

Marshall’s press release stated that the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act “prohibits the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming, or other disturbance of any architecturally significant building, memorial building, memorial street, or monument located on public property which has been in place for 40 or more years.  The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park, which was dedicated in 1905, is older than the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC.”

As cultural wars over Confederate monuments heat up across the south, Attorney General Marshall’s swift response has made it clear that there will be a zero tolerance policy with the violation of state law in Alabama.

Birmingham Suit 08-16-17 by Yellowhammer News on Scribd

  • Shizzyex!

    Yes, these monuments were put up to honor Confederate leaders. But the timing of the monument building makes it pretty clear what the real motivation was: to physically symbolize white terror against blacks. They were mostly built during times when Southern whites were engaged in vicious campaigns of subjugation against blacks, and during those campaigns the message sent by a statue of Robert E. Lee in front of a courthouse was loud and clear.
    No one should think that these statues were meant to be somber postbellum reminders of a brutal war. They were built much later, and most of them were explicitly created to accompany organized and violent efforts to subdue blacks and maintain white supremacy in the South. I wouldn’t be surprised if even a lot of Southerners don’t really understand this, but they should learn. There’s a reason blacks consider these statues to be symbols of bigotry and terror. It’s because they are.

    • James

      You may be right. But the mayor is breaking the law. There are a few laws that I would like to break. And, there are probably some laws that you would like to break. But, this approach leads to chaos.

      Maybe next we can go down to the library and burn the books we don’t like.

    • Not Falling For It

      So, I have to assume the next monument you want to destroy will be the Great Pyramids.

  • Pat Glass

    The law is the law. Thank you for upholding the law Mr. Attorney General.

    • Shizzyex!

      Fail…..

    • Shizzyex!

      Jim Crow laws were laws also. as in Florida, part of state constitutions mandated the segregation of public schools, public places, and public transportation, and the segregation of restrooms, restaurants, and drinking fountains for whites and blacks. rise above the bigotry.