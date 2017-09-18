A Mobile High School Stirs Up Social Media Controversy

A picture taken at a Robertsdale High School football pep rally on Friday has stirred up quite a storm on social media. The picture shows a student holding a sign that says “Put the Panic Back in Hispanic.”

The photo has sparked outrage among some. According to ABC 33/40, Jennifer Vazquez, a senior at Robertsdale, called the photo “very disrespectful” saying, “this is honestly what white trash looks like.”

According to WKRG, the student who posted the viral photo apologized for the sign, sending a letter to Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler. The letter stated, “I would like to inform you that, that wasn’t my intention and was not meat for it to be taken that way. We played the Spanish Fort Toros on Friday night, I was meaning “panic the Toros” considering when I think Spanish I think Mexican or Hispanic.” She continued, “I do apologize for making our school look bad and I do understand any consequences I must face.”

Tyler released a statement regarding the photo, saying that his office is currently investigating the matter.

“We are aware of a photo that appears to be taken at a Robertsdale High School football pep rally Friday Sept. 15 that is circulating on social media containing political banners and unacceptable language. School administrators, as well as my office, are following up on the matter.”