25 Horses Die In Alabama Barn Fire

25 Tennessee Walking Horses were killed in a catastrohpic fire that swept through a Limestone County barn early this morning, according to WHNT and a Tweet by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Thankfully, an estimated ten mares and their foals were outside the barn in the pasture at the time of the fire and were not harmed.

The horses were apparently owned by ten friends who had just returned from a two-week horse show tour Sunday night. The group was awakened early this morning to find the barn fully ablaze.

The barn’s head trainer, Keith Nance, told WHNT “All I could think about were my horses. You know, it’s hard to lose anything, a family member, a pet, and a horse falls in both of those categories with us.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation, but the barn’s owner, Charles Crane, said his neighbors have been a tremendous help. “You saw the people with the horse trailer, they’ll keep them for a while until we figure out what we can do, how we get started again,” Crane said.

Besides the tragic loss of the beautiful horses, the fire reportedly destroyed not only the barn, but all of its equipment as well.