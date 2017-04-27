These are the 20 Alabama high schools best preparing students for college in 2017

Niche.com, a site that seeks to “make choosing a neighborhood, college, or K-12 school a more transparent process” by “providing reviews and insight from everyday experts,” released its list of the Alabama high schools that are most effective at making their students college ready.

The 2016 College Readiness Ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the educational outcomes of a public high school. This grade takes into account key factors such as SAT/ACT and AP test performance, graduation rates, the quality of colleges that students consider and attend, as well as student and parent reviews, in an attempt to measure the college readiness of students from a school.

According to Niche, the school with the most college-prepared students is the Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School (LAMP) in Montgomery. LAMP has an average ACT score of 29 and a graduation rate of 95 percent. 73 percent of its students are also enrolled in Advanced Placement classes, which can help students prepare for college and get some college credit.

The top 20 schools are:

1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program (Montgomery)

2. Mountain Brook High School (Mountain Brook)

3. Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills)

4. Bob Jones High School (Madison)

5. Spain Park High School (Hoover)

6. Homewood High School (Homewood)

7. Virgil Grissom High School (Huntsville)

8. Hoover High School (Hoover)

9. Florence High School (Florence)

10. Oak Mountain High School (Oak Mountain)

11. Auburn High School (Auburn)

12. Huntsville High School (Huntsville)

13. Shades Valley High School (Irondale)

14. James Clemens High School (Madison)

15. New Century Tech Demo High School (Huntsville)

16. Sparkman High School (Harvest)

17. Enterprise High School (Enterprise)

18. Muscle Shoals High School (Muscle Shoals)

19. Fairhope High School (Fairhope)

20. Athens High School (Athens)

The list in its entirety can be seen here.