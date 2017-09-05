101-Year-Old Harvey Survivor Makes His Way To South Alabama

As reported by WSFA News, Medford Cashion, 101, is taking shelter with his granddaughter in Daphne, Alabama after his Houston home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Cashion’s family is happy to have him safe after his home was flooded with 5 feet of water.

His granddaughter, Coby Mackin, told WSFA, “He’s going to live with me until we can get the house fixed. He built that house. It’s something I think he always wanted to do, and we are really hopeful that we can restore it.”

When the storm hit, Coby’s brother was staying with their grandfather in Houston. When they noticed that the water level was becoming unsafe, Cashion’s grandson transported him to a friend’s house where they rode out the storm.

According to Coby, the family is greatly relieved that he’s now safe and sound with them in Alabama until his home can be repaired: “We were extremely worried about his peace of mind and his health. I’m so thankful my brother got him out, and he’s here and that we can take care of him.”

Cashion was born in 1916 and is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He seems to be in good spirits, stating, “I’m happy to be here.”