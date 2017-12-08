Chris Matthews: Alabama’s ‘crazy … mythical’ beliefs about Israel caused Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem

Chris Matthews appeared on MSNBC this week and made the absurd statement that Alabama’s “crazy” and “mythical” beliefs about Israel are what caused President Donald Trump to announce he’s moving our embassy from Tel Aviv to that nation’s eternal capital – Jerusalem.

“Don’t think this isn’t related to Alabama next week. It is related,” Matthews said on the Morning Joe program. “Because it’s the Christian Evangelicals down there with their crazy ideas about Israel which is, I don’t know, mythical.

“They don’t understand the situation over there, how tricky it is ethnically and tribally,” he continued. “They don’t care because it’s a religious belief. Trump is playing into that this week; you watch him.”

That’s ridiculous.

Trump made the decision because it’s been U.S. law since the late 1990s, was overwhelmingly approved by both parties in Congress, and has been the campaign promise of every president in the past few decades.

Trump just kept his promise. That’s all.

But … is Matthews onto something?

Partially.

He goes on to say in the clip that a nation’s foreign policy should be based on its own self-interest, and that it’s not in the interest of the U.S. to cause more friction in the Middle East by making this move.

Others have made that claim for decades, citing that our close relationship with Israel costs us, in both blood and treasure, and has delivered very little tangible benefits in return.

The entire world frequently gangs-up on Israel at the United Nations and we’re usually the only country – truly, the only one, even among our Western allies – who votes against resolution after resolution aimed at weakening the Jewish state.

We send them money. We send them arms. We back them on the international stage and, when needed, on the battlefield.

Why?

First, Americans don’t like seeing anyone bullied, especially someone who is small and has a history of being bullied by some of the vilest people around.

Second, most of those bullies hate the U.S. almost as much as they hate Israel, and if we weren’t so strong they’d be pushing us around, too.

But the third and most important reason is hard to explain to an unbeliever without causing the level of shock demonstrated by Matthews (and why he’s onto something).

In Genesis, when the Lord said he would make of Abraham “a great nation,” he added, “I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you.”

Some Americans, and most Alabamians, still believe that, and that’s why we support Israel.

Crazy?

Mythical?

No, brother.

It’s called The Truth.

