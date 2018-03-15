Newest Stories

Parking spot fight leaves 1 Alabama man jailed, another on life support 20 mins ago / News
Bill requiring Alabama Police to record race data clears committee 1 hour ago / News
‘Roll Trump ‘Roll – ‘Bama football to visit White House for national championship celebration 2 hours ago / News
Man who claimed he buried Alabama’s Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed 2 hours ago / News
Facebook’s ‘fact checker’ says the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a ‘disputed fact’ 3 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama rural broadband bill now offers grants rather than incentives 3 hours ago / News
Alabama sheriff legally used inmate food funds for beach house 3 hours ago / News
Harper Lee estate sues over ‘Mockingbird’ Broadway version 4 hours ago / News
Until Democrats come to grips with why Hillary lost, Trump will keep winning 5 hours ago / Opinion
Marion County, Ala., public fishing lake reopens March 17 5 hours ago / News Release
Bus driver’s autopsy report could help explain deadly crash in Alabama 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Alabama’s worst gun bill passes committee, McCabe may not make retirement date, not all kids walked out for gun control, and more … 6 hours ago / Opinion
Man convicted of killing boss set to be executed in Alabama 6 hours ago / News
Alabama State Legislature update — guns, school safety and racial profiling dominate 7 hours ago / News
Birmingham man shoots 2 at hospital before killing self; 1 victim dead 7 hours ago / News
Governor Kay Ivey launches first TV ad 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Rep Byrne on anti-gun school walkout: ‘Students need to stay in school’ 8 hours ago / News
Proposal to arm Alabama teachers draws support, fire 21 hours ago / News
Terry Lathan is a 2018 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact 22 hours ago / Feature
The Latest: Governors from Alabama, Texas speak after crash 22 hours ago / News
3 hours ago

Facebook’s ‘fact checker’ says the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a ‘disputed fact’


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

POLITICAL SPEECH BRINGS ABOUT “FACT-CHECKING” ON ABORTION

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, I want to take you to a story out of the news site, Daily Caller. It deals with PolitiFact. Now, PolitiFact is the organization that Facebook has employed to help rid the world of fake news. The interesting thing is that PolitiFact has now come out and declared that the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a disputed fac

DR. REEDER: They said that it falls under “fake news.” Of course, what they’re dealing with in the context of the story, Tom, was a congressman in the state of Texas who, when he went to speak to the League of Women voters, just told them that he would do his best to defund Planned Parenthood and he would do his best to rid us of the genocidal destruction of the unborn babies in the womb.

REASONS WHY POLITIFACT CLAIMS THIS IS FAKE NEWS

They took that on and said his claim that abortion is the murder or the killing of babies is “disputed fact.” And the basis that they did that is that organizations like Planned Parenthood have said that it is “fetal eradication” or “fetal reduction.” “Well, if they call it fetus reduction or fetal eradication, then that must not be killing babies so we will declare it as a disputed fact as a fact-checking organization.”

They also appealed to Roe v. Wade, that Roe v. Wade had legalized abortion so, if it is legal to kill the “fetus” in the womb, then that can’t be called murder because murder would be criminality and Roe v. Wade has declared it not to be murder. And Roe v. Wade has declared it to be a fetus, not a baby.

Tom, that is the same irrationality that people in the 19th century after the Dred Scott decision said, “Well, notice that the Supreme Court decision that was written by Judge Taney, that declares a slave is not a full person. Therefore, they can be owned like chattel slavery.”

BUT DOES A COURT DECISION DETERMINE REALITY?

The Supreme Court can say all that they want to — the fact that they said it does not make it true. Africans that were brought to this country are made in the image of God. They are people. They’re not partially a person — they’re actually a person.

Roe v. Wade does not determine reality any more than the Dred Scott determined reality so we say to the Supreme Court that passed Roe v. Wade, “You are being scientifically, spiritually, philosophically and rationally inconsistent. These are not just simply a conglomeration or a mass of cells that may or may not turn into a baby.”

Tom, all you have to do is be with a mother when the child moves in the womb. The mother does not say, “Oh, I just had a contraction of a cellular mass.” No, the mother says, “Oh, my baby just moved.”

From the moment of conception, everything that that child is is there — it’s only going to grow in size, not in terms of essence. All of its DNA is there. It is a baby.

REPRESENTATIVE SAYS, YES THIS IS A RACE ISSUE

 

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, it’s interesting you brought up Dred Scott because the gentleman that you referred to out of Texas, Jason Isaac, the thing that really got pro-abortion advocates upset was this statement that, “Every day, in America, we kill as many as 1,000 black children.”

DR. REEDER: Yes, Tom. And, by the way, this shouldn’t surprise us because who is the No. 1 provider and promoter of abortion? Planned Parenthood. Who founded Planned Parenthood? Margaret Sanger, a full-out supporter of eugenics who aimed at the eradication of the black race. And Planned Parenthood continued that legacy to this day. Planned Parenthood is mostly located in major cities and guess what? Major cities, over half of the African-American babies are aborted.

You go to New York, you go to Detroit, you go to Cleveland, you go to Los Angeles — in those cities, the number of abortions among African-Americans is greater than the number of delivery of babies. It is aimed as a genocidal instrument against the African-American race.

That is what’s absolutely astounding and that is what he took on, specifically — not only the one million plus that we abort in our nation every day, but the fact that it is aimed specifically at the African-American demographic in our population. They couldn’t deny that statistic so what they said was, “That’s not really killing African-American babies. Those are just fetuses — they’re not babies.”

What you’re doing is what we talked about yesterday, Tom, is that what you’re trying to do is minimize adultery as a sin by giving it a euphemism of an affair, so what we’re taking is an Anglicized Latin term, fetus, in order to refer to the baby in the womb in order to try to say it’s not a baby.

However, we know it’s a baby and, therefore, it is the destruction of the life of a baby. And, on the one hand, they want the freedom to kill these babies all the way up their birth in even what we call “partial-birth abortions — they want the freedom to do it, but they also want to hide under word games that they’re not really doing it: “fetal reduction,” “fetus eradication,” “We’ll call it a fetus instead of a baby.”

Listen, you know what it is — it’s a baby — and you know what you’re doing — you’re killing it. Why? Because it is an unwanted consequence of the sexual revolution. You’ve got to have it to get rid of the inconvenient and the unwanted.

CALL TO RATIONAL DEBATE

And I will throw out my statement again: anyone who supports abortion, I would love to debate you publicly on the difference between this and “The Final Solution” policy of the unwanted and inconvenient in Nazi Germany. In fact, we can go to the activity of Stalin as he would get rid of the unwanted. Mao Zedong, Pol Pot — they all have this Fascist power to eradicate the unwanted and the inconvenient.

And, in our nation, we now have the government historically embracing the funding and approval of the unwanted and inconvenient in what actually ought to be the safest place in existence and that is in the womb.

And, therefore, I would love for someone to rationally explain to me the difference between that and the public policies of tyrannical nation. Here, our tyranny is not a dictator — our tyranny is the sexual revolution and the cultural elite who want to have sexual gratification at all costs, even at the cost of putting to death the consequences of sexual promiscuity and that is “unwanted children.”

CHRISTIANS, CONTINUE MINISTRY TO CRISIS PARENTS

Tom, let me just say one final thing. You may not want them, but we do — Christians do — we’ll adopt them. And, by the way, for those who say no to the lies of Planned Parenthood, we’ll help you. We have places, not only to take the children that we have and to help you through the process so that you do not become drawn into the notion that the eradication of the child will have no consequences in your life.

To those fathers and mothers who are facing this child that you “don’t want,” we would love to spend time with you about what does it mean to want them and, if you cannot raise them, then there are those there that would raise them.

These are children made in the image of God, precious in His sight is every little one. Jesus loves the children and said, “Blessed are they, for as such are the kingdom of Heaven. Let the children come to me.”

TOMORROW: RABBI USES GOD’S WORD TO PROMOTE GENDER ISSUES

 

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, on Thursday’s edition of Today in Perspective, I want to take you to a story out of The Daily Beast where a leftist rabbi named Jay Michaelson has disputed the idea that God’s design for gender involves accepting biological sex.

DR. REEDER: Yeah, in other words, he’s saying, “You may be born biologically a way, but that doesn’t mean you have to accept that as a gender identity in your life.” Let’s talk about that tomorrow, but what I really want to talk about is the horrendous affront to God and how he handles the Word of God to promote an irrational fabrication that separates gender from biological sex.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News. Jessica has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

20 mins ago

Parking spot fight leaves 1 Alabama man jailed, another on life support

An Alabama man accused of severely beating a Georgia man in a dispute over a handicapped parking spot has been charged with aggravated battery.

Morris Ellis was extradited to Winder, Georgia, on Tuesday after he was arrested in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

88
Keep reading 88 WORDS

The family of 63-year-old Danny Payne tells WSB-TV that he’s on life support after suffering a severe head injury in the March 3 attack.

A Barrow County Sheriff’s statement says Ellis confronted Payne for parking in the spot outside a Fatz Cafe restaurant after failing to see a handicapped placard in the window of Payne’s vehicle.

Ellis is accused of making “physical contact.” Sheriff Jud Smith says his agency is trying to determine if Payne was punched or pushed. It’s unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Bill requiring Alabama Police to record race data clears committee

Police in Alabama would have to collect data on traffic stops to prevent racial profiling, under a bill endorsed Wednesday by a committee in the state House.

The bill by state Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Birmingham Democrat, would require officers to record the race of a person pulled over in a traffic stop. Police would submit data annually to the state attorney general’s office, which would withhold funds from agencies that didn’t follow the law.

Smitherman, who is black, said the bill’s purpose is to ensure drivers were only stopped for traffic violations. He shared his personal experiences about being pulled over five times without reason while driving luxury cars.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

“I wasn’t in any violation of anything. I wasn’t cited or questioned,” Smitherman said. “It’s the life of an African-American in general and especially an African-American male. It has always happened and it has to stop.”

Smitherman also said he wanted to avoid a situation “like Ferguson and Baltimore,” referring to the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of police officers that ignited protests.

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee agreed with the bill’s intent but expressed concern about burdening police and the attorney general’s office with record-keeping. At a public hearing last week, Bobby Timmons of the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association said “the bill adds a whole lot of paperwork that we don’t have the personnel to do.” A representative from the attorney general’s office did not attend the hearing.

Smitherman said officers already record race in citations but should also have to document stops.

Rep. Allen Farley, a Republican who retired from a law enforcement career, said 99 percent of police “out there doing the right thing for the right reasons” would support the bill.

“No one wants to get rid of bad cops more than the good cops,” he said.

More than half of U.S. states do not require racial reporting on traffic stops, according to a 2014 NAACP report.

The bill passed on a voice vote with a few dissenting votes. It moves to a final vote on the House floor, where it didn’t pass last year.

(Image: Pixabay)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

‘Roll Trump ‘Roll – ‘Bama football to visit White House for national championship celebration

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is travelling – yet again – to the White House to celebrate another national championship victory.

President Donald Trump will host Coach Nick Saban and the team at the White House on April 10, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Keep reading 35 WORDS

The president attended the national championship game in Atlanta where Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in a stunning 26-23 overtime win.

An official announcement is expected later today.

(Image: White House/Flickr & Alabama Football/Facebook)

2 hours ago

Man who claimed he buried Alabama’s Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 32-year-old John Christopher Ludwick tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she exited her driveway in North Port.

78
Keep reading 78 WORDS

Police said she fought back, and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area. He died at a hospital.

The Times reports Ludwick was a friend of Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 kidnapping of Natalee Holloway. Van der Sloot is in prison now for an unrelated murder. North Port police say they’ve informed authorities involved in the Holloway case of Ludwick’s death.

(Image: Contributed)

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Alabama rural broadband bill now offers grants rather than incentives

A bill that would help the expansion of rural broadband in Alabama passed a House committee Wednesday, but a big change in the legislation could affect the pocketbooks of state taxpayers.

The Alabama Rural Broadband Act, sponsored by Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville), passed by unanimous voice vote in the House Education Committee after breezing through the Senate.

Keep reading 76 WORDS

Scofield had initially hoped to offer tax incentives to private providers to expand into rural areas. His original legislation would have exempted broadband telecommunications network facilities from taxation for 10 years, exempted equipment and materials used by those facilities from the state’s sales and use tax, and would have offered an income tax credit equal to 10 percent of the investment in those facilities. Total tax credits would have been capped at $20 million per company.

