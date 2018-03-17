VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren won’t take a DNA test because it’ll likely prove she’s lying about her Native American ancestry

On “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who President Trump often refers to as “Pocahontas,” announced that she was not going to be running for president in the year 2020.

John Roberts, who was interviewing Warren, was quick to ask her many questions about controversial topics surrounding her name. One of those being her claim that she is of Cherokee ancestry.

During the interview, Roberts mentioned that a local Massachusetts newspaper, which had endorsed Warren’s previous senate run, insisted that she “take the spit test” to put the rumors to rest.

Time and time again, Warren has been accused of lying when it comes to her heritage. Not once has Warren offered insight to her true heritage. After all, her “heritage” landed her careers at both the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. Why would she want to spoil that? From 2010-2011 at Harvard alone, Warren received a salary of $429,981.

Warren’s 2018 senatorial opponent, Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai (I-Mass.), mailed Warren a DNA test for her birthday, but later claimed it was ‘returned to sender.’

.@SenWarren tells @johnrobertsFox: "I’m not running for President."

On her ancestry, the Massachusetts Senator says: "It’s a part of who I am and no one’s ever going to take that away." pic.twitter.com/IjMDrzc75Y — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 11, 2018

“I’m not running for president,” Warren said.

Warren then broke off topic and began discussing how her parents were both born in Oklahoma and how her father’s family vehemently disapproved of him dating Warren’s part Native American mother.

“I know who I am because of what my mother and father told me,” said Warren. “It’s part of who I am and no one’s ever going to take that away.”

It seems as though Warren, like many other politicians, is ill-equipped in admitting her wrongdoing. She is too far gone to understand the working class in America. She claimed minority status to earn more money, which is shameful.

Like many other Americans, I see Warren for the fraud that she is. She is not working for the American people and she is allowing the state of Massachusetts to crumble under her “leadership.”

The great state of Massachusetts must work to re-elect someone else. Someone who will work for them, someone who will work to make America great, and someone who won’t lie about their heritage only to advance themselves.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and host of The Conservative Savage radio program that airs noon-2 p.m. Saturdays on 101.1 WDYE in Birmingham and Huntsville.