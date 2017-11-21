Steve Smith Announces Candidacy for State Senate District 2

Conservative Leadership and Integrity for our community

Today, small businessman and life-long Republican, Steve Smith, announced his candidacy for the Alabama State Senate District 2. District 2 covers the City of Madison, Madison and Limestone Counties. Senator Bill Holtzclaw is not seeking re-election to the Alabama State Senate. Councilman Smith is currently serving his second term on the Madison City Council. He currently serves on the Finance Subcommittee, which he has been the Chairman of for four years. He also serves on the Redevelopment Authority, Madison Public Library, Madison Visionary Partners, and Greenway and Trails Board and is the Council representative to the Revenue Department and Finance Department.

Steve received a degree in Business Administration and Computer Information Systems from Trevecca Nazarene University where he received a baseball scholarship. He has worked in the transportation industry for over twenty years and is the owner of a Transportation and Brokerage/Logistics company.

“I decided to run for the Senate because I believe now more than ever we need fresh new conservative leadership for our district that we can count on. Our district is a great place to work and raise a family and it is vital that we have the support from Montgomery for our roads, infrastructure, schools and our quality of life. As a small businessman I understand how important it is to create a pro-business environment and raising taxes on hard working families should never be the first option. I will make sure our values and morals are protected,” said Smith.

Steve and his wife Mickie have been married for 25 years and they have two sons; Spencer, a special needs teacher at Madison City Schools and Chandler who is a track and field athlete at University of Alabama Huntsville is studying to be a nurse. The family attends Asbury Methodist Church where he has been an usher and greeter. Steve has been a pillar in the community and has coached numerous recreational teams in basketball, football, baseball and soccer leagues. He has served on the Madison Recreational Advisory Board for three terms. He has umpired at Palmer Park and been a member of the Asbury Methodist’s Men’s basketball team. He has been involved with his sons’ PTA Clubs and Booster Clubs.

“Playing sports throughout my life and coaching has taught me how important it is to be part of a team to reach your goal. It has taught me how to work with others, respect one another, and the value of integrity. This is the mentality that Montgomery needs now more than ever. I will work with Governor Ivey and the Republican leadership to move our state forward while making sure our community and district receives its fair share. I believe that protecting our values while demanding accountability is imperative to the future of our state.”

(News Release/Steve Smith)