Alabama State Representative Danny Garrett to run for reelection

MONTGOMERY–State Representative Danny Garrett (Republican-Trussville) has filed qualifying papers with the Alabama Republican Party to run for reelection as State Representative for House District 44, which includes Trussville, Clay and parts of Pinson. Garrett was first elected to the Alabama House in 2014.

As a freshman, Garrett quickly gained the respect of leadership and his colleagues and has developed a reputation for his conservative principles, his pragmatic approach to legislative matters and his business and financial expertise. Garrett serves as a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee-Education; the Education Policy Committee; the Small Business and Commerce Committee and he was recently appointed by Speaker of the House to the newly formed Fiscal Responsibility Committee.

Garrett also serves as the Co-Chairman of the Joint Task Force on Budget Reform, a group of seven House members and seven Senate members formed in 2017 to make recommendations for improving the state’s budget process. The Joint Task Force presented an Interim Report to the Legislature at the end of the 2017 session and will submit a Final Report early in the 2018 session.

In his three or all businesses, Garrett has been a leading advocate for legislation to reign in predatory lending practices in Alabama and has also co-sponsored legislation to protect citizen’s second amendment rights, traditional values and the life of the unborn. For the past three years, the American Conservative Union has consistently ranked Garrett’s voting record among the most consistently conservative in the Alabama House.

Garrett has been recognized for his ability and willingness to work with both Republican and Democrat colleagues.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon commented, “Because Danny Garrett possesses a special combination of leadership abilities, wide-ranging fiscal experience and outside-the-box thinking, I handpicked him to serve as House chairman of the Legislature’s budget reform committee even though other members had more seniority. He is deeply committed to fundamentally changing the way Montgomery operates, and our state’s finances will soon be on a much firmer foundation because of Rep. Garrett’s hard work, innovation and conservative reforms.”

Nathaniel Ledbetter, Alabama House of Representatives Majority Leader said, “As the House Republicans have begun streamlining the state budgeting process and saving taxpayer dollars, Danny Garrett’s encyclopedic knowledge of financial matters has proven to ban an invaluable asset. Rep. Garrett is working hard every day to give Alabamians a state government that is as efficient, productive, and conservative as the citizens it seeks to serve. As House Majority Leader, I fully support Rep. Garrett in his reelection to the Alabama House of Representatives.”

Johnny Amari, Trussville resident and member of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee, said, “Danny Garrett has done an impressive job representing our district over the last three years. Danny has performed his duties with honesty, integrity and transparency. He’s definitely earned my vote, my support and four more years.”

Alan Taylor, President of the Trussville City Council, stated, “I wholeheartedly endorse Danny Garrett for reelection as the representative for House District 44. He possesses the leadership skills necessary to move our state forward. His impeccable character and conservative values has served us well, not only in District 44, but throughout the state of Alabama.”

Ronnie Dixon, Executive Director of the Clay-Pinson Chamber of Commerce, said, “Danny Garrett is a very active and a supportive representative for our area. He is always accessible and available. He has represented the interest of Clay and Pinson in Montgomery as if he were a resident. I fully support and encourage others to support Danny’s reelection.”

Charles Webster, Mayor of Clay commented, “I consider Danny a friend and a great representative for our district. He has always been available to talk with us on any issues. He is also a man lead by God and that’s what we need in our leaders. I support Danny in his reelection and encourage others to do the same.”

Vicki Bailey, a resident of Clay who is active in local area politics, stated, “Public servant isn’t a term used when speaking of politicians much anymore, but it is a term used when you live in District 44. Representative Danny Garrett serves his district with a true servant’s heart. Always listening to his constituents, he works diligently on issues to make life better for them, as well as others across the state of Alabama.”

Christian Crawford, a graduate of Clay-Chalkville High School and current SGA President at Auburn University-Montgomery commented, “Danny Garrett is a man of honor and integrity. Our district is fortunate to have him as our representative. In today’s political climate, there are very few statesmen; however, Danny Garrett is a true man of the people. He is a compassionate and Godly leader. I urge everyone in our district to reelect him as our representative.”

Joe Cochran, a former member of the Pinson City Council and the “Voice of the class 6A state champions Pinson Valley Indians,” commented “I am honored to place by trust in Danny. He has stood tall in the face of Montgomery politics and remembered who he represents in all situations. He is a friend to our community and a steadfast representative of his constituents.”

The Republican primary election will be on June 5, 2018.