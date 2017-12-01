Speaker Mac McCutcheon announces he will seek new term as House District 25 representative

Stressing his desire to continue fundamentally changing how Montgomery operates, Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) on Wednesday announced that he will seek a new term in the House District 25 legislative seat he has held since 2006.

“Since taking office, Montgomery hasn’t changed me – I still set up my camper and live at the campground during session – but I have sure tried my best to start changing Montgomery,” McCutcheon said. “We’re working everyday to bring unprecedented transparency to the way we draft state budgets, we’re holding public officials who abuse their offices accountable for their actions, and we are making great efforts to maximize every penny that taxpayers entrust to us.

“My role as Speaker of the House requires me to juggle many responsibilities, but my heart, my mind and my priorities have always remained firmly rooted in House District 25,” he continued. “Serving the citizens in District 25 remains my top priority, and, as always, I encourage my constituents to personally contact me on government issues they consider important.”

McCutcheon said he has devoted his legislative career to improving education, promoting transportation infrastructure improvements, spurring economic growth, and reforming the state budgets. He noted that District 25 has received significant state funding as a result of his work.

Prior to being elected House Speaker by his colleagues in August of 2016, McCutcheon served as chairman of the body’s Rules Committee and also passed several significant pieces of legislation, including a PAC-to-PAC transfer ban, a job-creating incentives package known as the Alabama Renewal Act, and a measure establishing the on-going budget reform task force. He has served on several committees that have addressed policy issues like statewide transportation projects, fulfilling the needs of senior citizens, and life-changing health care initiatives for children with Autism.

His public service includes a 25-year career with the Huntsville Police Department, where he worked as a hostage negotiator, a major crimes investigator, a probation officer, and other roles. He has also worked as a farmer and as an associate pastor.

A U.S. Army veteran, McCutcheon and his wife, Debbie, have two grown children and two grandchildren.

