Proncey Robertson announces candidacy for Alabama House of Representatives







Proncey Robertson has qualified to run for the Alabama House of Representatives District 7 in the Republican Primary. District 7 covers parts of Lawrence, Morgan, Franklin, and Winston Counties. The Republican Primary is June 5.

Robertson is currently serving the public as a Police Lieutenant at the Decatur Police Department, where his primary role and title for the past several years is Homeland Security Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the Department. In that position he also supervises the School Resource Officer Program (SRO’s) for the Decatur City School System and remains the School Safety Liaison Officer. Robertson also has the responsibility to supervise the Safety Education Unit which is responsible for a number of Community outreach responsibilities.

His dedication and public service begin after his high school graduation when he joined the United States Air in 1986. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986-1990 and in the Persian Gulf War. Most of his service time was spent at Little Rock, AFB, in Arkansas as a Life Support Specialists. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1990 he applied and joined the law enforcement community in Russellville, AR in January 1992. In 1994 he was hired by the Decatur Police Department in Decatur Alabama and has remained in Law Enforcement for over 26 years. He is a Graduate of the Arkansas & Alabama State Police Academies and was promoted to Sargent in 2003 and again to Lieutenant in 2011. Robertson was deputized as a Special Deputy-US Marshal and served as a Federal Task Force Officer on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task force (JTTF) for 7 years (2006-2013).

Robertson has a long record of documented law enforcement training and experience in a number of subjects and uses his knowledge and skills to teach others at the Alabama Law Enforcement state police academies as well as multiple school districts around the state. He is well respected for his skills and knowledge within the law enforcement and emergency response community. Some of those skills include: Narcotic Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Dignitary Protection, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Homeland Security Protective Measures, Emergency Management and Planning and Counter Terrorism. Lt. Robertson has worked extensively with local and state school officials and industries in the development of “Active Shooter” response procedures and plans. He is a certified instructor in a number of subjects including multiple instructor certifications for “Active Shooter” response courses for local law enforcement officers, S.W.A.T. Tactics, and Emergency Management, (i.e. A.L.E.R.R.T, S.O.L.O., A.L.I.C.E.). He currently serves on the State Board of Educations “Safe Schools Task Force”. He is also a certified instructor for National Incident Management System, (NIMS) Incident Command System, (ICS) & the Homeland Security Course Surveillance Detection. Lt. Robertson is a member of the Alabama All Hazards Incident Management Team. (AHIMT) He also serves on the Ohio Valley Sector Maritime Security Committee, and the Morgan County Industrial Emergency Planning Committee.

Robertson has supervised the Decatur Police Departments Robbery/Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Investigations (CSI), the Street Crimes Unit (ACU) and the Honor Guard Unit. He has been a member of the Decatur Police Departments Special Response Unit (SWAT) since 1995 and served as the Decatur SWAT team Commander for 11 of his 21 years on the team.

Robertson is one of the most decorated officers within the Decatur Police Department with (16) sixteen department medals which includes the Department’s Highest Award “The Medal of Valor”. He was the 2003 American Legion “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” for the State of Alabama.

“I have spent my career and life serving and protecting the public and now I want to bring that leadership and dedication to our state,” said Robertson. I decided to run because I believe that families and communities should be strong and free from government intrusion. Government should be smaller, smarter, and more efficient. Hardworking families are taxed enough and it’s time to cut the wasteful spending. I believe in our conservative values and that we should protect life. Our children deserve the best education possible and should never be left in failing schools. My experience in law enforcement and the Republican party has prepared me for this opportunity. I am looking forward to getting our message out over the next months,” concluded Robertson.

Robertson has been actively involved and has served on the Lawrence County Executive committee since 2006. He is currently serving as the Chairman of the Lawrence County Executive Committee and has held that role for the past 4 years. He is also a member of the Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee due to his role as county chairman. Under Robertson’s leadership the local county party has made great strides to advance the Republican Party in Lawrence County. Since 2006 Lawrence County Republicans have won almost every local seat available changing Lawrence County from a Blue to Red County in a very short time.

Robertson was also appointed by Rep. Ken Johnson to sever on the Lawrence County Community Development Commission in 2010 where he still serves. The LCCDC is a local commission which reviews and awards local grant requests for TVA in-lieu of Tax Monies within Lawrence County.

Robertson has played a key role and is well known throughout the state for his work as the Co-director of the non-profit organization called “The Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics”. Over the past 20 years he has worked within this organization and help build this organization from the ground up with grass roots fundraising. In that role he has organized special events and fundraisers to bring awareness and financial support to “Alabama Special Olympics.” He has been one of the most successful fundraisers in the organizations history, and was inducted into the “Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Hall of Fame” 2015 for his work and dedication to helping to bring millions of dollars in donations for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Robertson is married to his lovely wife of 14 years, Kristi and has two adult sons Jacob and Daniel. He and Kristi are members of the Mt Hope Baptist Church in Mt Hope, AL, where they sing in the choir and have taught Sunday school to adults and assisted with young ministers for 13 years.

(News Release/Robertson Campaign)