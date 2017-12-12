WATCH: Moore shows up to the polls on horseback

Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and his wife showed up to vote in Alabama Tuesday while riding horses.

Moore, who usually travels by horse when going to vote in an election where he is a candidate, kept up with his tradition as he went to vote in the Dec. 12 special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s former Senate seat.

WATCH: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore arrives to vote on horseback pic.twitter.com/crp2cfsfNA — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

Moore rode his horse named Sassy to the Gallant, Ala. polling location with his wife, Kayla Moore, accompanying him on horseback as well.

Moore is currently leading his opponent, Doug Jones, by a 2.2 percentage lead, according to a Real Clear Politics average. Jones has ramped up his outreach to black voters, a key voting bloc in the Alabama election, while Moore faces accusations of sexual misconduct with minors when he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied all allegations.

