Justice Tommy Bryan has announced his bid for re-election

Justice Bryan was raised in Crenshaw County, where he grew up on his family’s farm. Justice Bryan credits his parents for instilling in him a belief of faith and love for family values.

He graduated from Brantley High School in 1974, and went on to obtain his Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees from Troy University and afterward received a Juris Doctorate from the Jones School of Law.

Justice Bryan became an assistant attorney general for Alabama in 1987, serving in the environmental department where he interpreted and defended complex environmental regulations and standards.

In 2004, Justice Bryan was victorious in his campaign for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals and defended his seat in 2010.