Justice Tommy Bryan has announced his bid for re-election to the Alabama Supreme Court.
Justice Bryan has served on the Alabama Supreme Court since 2013 and has stood firm in his mission of protecting Alabama’s conservative values.
“I want to continue to bring leadership and judgment that the people of Alabama can trust,” said Justice Bryan. “I want to ensure for the people of Alabama a judicial system that is fair and balanced.”
Justice Bryan was raised in Crenshaw County, where he grew up on his family’s farm. Justice Bryan credits his parents for instilling in him a belief of faith and love for family values.
He graduated from Brantley High School in 1974, and went on to obtain his Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees from Troy University and afterward received a Juris Doctorate from the Jones School of Law.
Justice Bryan became an assistant attorney general for Alabama in 1987, serving in the environmental department where he interpreted and defended complex environmental regulations and standards.
In 2004, Justice Bryan was victorious in his campaign for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals and defended his seat in 2010.
In the year 2012, Justice Bryan was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court and was also named “Judge of the Year” by the Family Law Section of the Alabama Bar Association.
Justice Bryan is honored to have been recognized for his work in maintaining quality legal standards for Alabama families.
Justice Bryan is thrilled to have his wife Pamela and his two children, daughter Thomason and son Tucker, support him throughout his career, as well as the support of Montgomery’s First Baptist Church, where he is a deacon, member of the sanctuary choir and teaches an adult Sunday school class.
Justice Bryan is looking forward to continuing his service on the Court and helping Alabama’s justice system to be based on the protection of our law, faith and families.
(News Release/Bryan Campaign)