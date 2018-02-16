Judge Michelle Thomason announces run for Alabama Court of Civil Appeals







Monday September 18, 2017 Fairhope, Alabama: Today Judge Michelle Thomason announced her candidacy for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. Judge Thomason, an active member of Baldwin County’s Republican Party, will seek election to the seat that is currently held by Judge Craig Pittman. Judge Pittman, who will be retiring at the end of his term, has officially endorsed Judge Thomason as his replacement.

“Judge Pittman is an outstanding jurist. I am truly honored to have received his endorsement to fill this position upon his retirement”, says Thomason.

Judge Thomason is the Presiding District Judge in Baldwin County, and is in her 12th year on the bench. Although she is a District Judge by title, she is a Circuit Judge by special appointment, as the majority of her caseload involves family court cases. Additionally, she handles other criminal and civil cases, and presides over the Baldwin County Veterans Court, which she founded in February of 2014.

“While I have enjoyed every aspect of my position, my work to establish a Veterans’ Treatment Court in South Alabama has been by far the most rewarding thing I have ever done. If I am elected, I intend to make sure the work of the Court continues to provide assistance to the Veterans in our community that need and deserve our help.”

Judge Thomason graduated from Mobile College (now the University of Mobile) with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1992, and was a banker for over ten years before she decided to change her career to the law. She received her Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School in 1995. Prior to becoming a judge, she was a partner in the law firm of Pearson, Cummins & Hart, where she practiced civil defense litigation as well as family law for over eleven years before taking the bench. In 2006 she was appointed by Governor Bob Riley to her current seat, and has served in that position since that time. In 2016, Judge Thomason was named Judge of the Year by the Alabama State Bar’s Family Law Section.

“The majority of the cases handled by the Court of Civil Appeals originates in the family courts. Most of the others involve complex business issues. Recently our legislature passed several new laws that create significant changes to existing family law and more are on the horizon. Additionally, recent decisions in the business arena may mean that this area of law sees significant change as well. I believe that my particular skill set, having education and extensive experience in both of these areas, not only makes me uniquely qualified to assist in interpreting these new laws, but will allow me to be an all-around asset to the Court.”

“Both of my parents had long careers in the legal field. I have a deep-rooted love and respect for the Rule of Law. I pledge to the citizens of this State that if elected, I will apply the law fairly and even-handedly in every single case before me.

Judge Thomason has served in many leadership roles throughout the state, all while handling one of the highest volume dockets in Alabama. She currently serves on the legislative committee for the Alabama District Judges Association, co-chairman of the Education Committee for the Alabama Judicial College, member of the Alabama Supreme Court committee for the Rules of Judicial Administration, member of the Alabama Judicial Reallocation Commission, is a charter member of the Board of Directors of Baldwin Substance Abuse Services and is the immediate past president of the Alabama District Judges Association. She has served for four years as the President of the Eastern Shore Republican Women, a role from which she has stepped down in order to run for the Court. She is a frequent speaker and lecturer to judges, lawyers, and others throughout the State on topics related to veteran’s courts, family law, domestic violence, court technology and ethics.

Judge Thomason’s business background, her trial experience as an attorney and as a trial court judge, her strong work ethic, and her conservative values are the traits that she believes set her apart in this race. “My parents taught me the value of education, hard work, integrity and faith in God. I pray every day that I can live up to those standards. Frankly, if everyone in public office simply followed the model our parents and grandparents set for us, this state and this country would be in a far different and far better place.”

Judge Thomason attends Graceport Church in Fairhope, and is a member of the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. She is married to Tony Thomason and has one son, Jonathan, who is the pastor at Robertsdale United Methodist Church, a daughter in law, Liz, and two grandchildren.

For More Information email Judge Thomason at: judgemichellethomason@gmail.com

(News Release/Thomason Campaign)