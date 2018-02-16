Etowah County Commissioner Tim Choate to seek re-election







(GADSDEN, AL) – Tim Choate, Etowah County Commissioner for District 6, has officially qualified with the Etowah County Republican Party to seek a fourth term on the County Commission. Commissioner Choate won the seat during a special election in 2005 and was re-elected three times thereafter. Commissioner Choate stated, “We are making excellent progress on the Little Canoe Creek Mega Site. We are working diligently to bring more high-paying jobs to Etowah County and I would like this vision to become a reality during my tenure as your County Commissioner.” During his terms as Commissioner, he has returned more than $450,000 in tax dollars to local schools, fire departments, police departments and the sheriff’s office. He has also been a strong supporter of the Etowah Co. Patriot’s Association.

Additionally, Commissioner Choate has assisted with obtaining funding for mental health initiatives, the Pilot Club, RiverFest, the Alabama Chocolate Festival and Glencoe’s Celebration in the Park. Fiscal responsibility is very important to him and due to the hard work of the Commission and staff, there has been a “no audit” finding for the previous eight years.

Commissioner Choate further stated, “If re-elected to serve as your County Commissioner, I pledge to continue promoting the Little Canoe Creek Mega Site which will bring more high paying jobs to Etowah County and will also to continue working to obtain a new northbound bridge from Southside to Rainbow City.”

Commissioner Choate has served three terms as President of Etowah County Commission, served on the Children’s Policy Council, Drug Task Force, ex-officio member of the Gadsden/Etowah Co. Chamber of Commerce, and served five years on the 310 Mental Health Board. He is also the past President of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama and was a member of the ACCA Legislative Committee for several years. He is also an active member of the Economic Development Association of Alabama and the ACCA Board of Directors. He and his wife Nelda, reside in the Whorton Bend community of Gadsden and are members of Riverbend Baptist Church.

(News Release/Chaote Campign)