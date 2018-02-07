Dr. Cynthia McCarty to seek second term on State Board of Education

Anniston, AL – Dr. Cynthia McCarty announced today that she will seek a second term to the Alabama State Board of Education, District 6. Elected in 2014, Dr. McCarty has fought for high academic standards and for more local control of education so that resident educators have the freedom to best meet the needs of their students. She passionately lobbies for policies and programs that will best ensure that all students graduate with a solid foundation for success in college and career.

“There are hundreds of outstanding educators, leaders and programs in our schools,” said McCarty. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made over the past three years, but there are still issues to be resolved. The education we provide for our students must constantly be adapting and improving to meet the increased needs of our students, the demands of our labor market and the rigor of our institutions of higher education.”

McCarty stressed the importance of providing public schools with the relevant resources to meet these needs. “Specifically, I’d like to see our state place a greater emphasis on high-quality, relevant career tech programs so that our graduates are fully prepared to enter the workforce or, if they plan for college, have the skills to work part-time while in school, so that student debt can be minimized.”

McCarty said the State Department of Education needs to improve communication with local schools and minimize inefficiencies to enhance effectiveness. “The Department of Education should assist and serve our local schools so that they can focus on improving instruction and student learning, instead of completing voluminous and redundant reports,” she said.

“Quality education begins with accomplished teachers,” she added. “Alabama must embrace more innovative ways to recruit and retain high-quality, passionate teachers, especially in math, science and special education, where shortages are highest.

“In visits to classrooms across my district, I’ve learned that class sizes are often large and salaries insufficient. Reducing class sizes and improving compensation would certainly be a reasonable first step to restoring interest in this highly regarded and essential profession,” she said.

McCarty said she supports teachers pursuing National Board Certification, a highly rigorous process that enhances teacher effectiveness, as shown by decades of research. “I will continue to work diligently to increase the number of National Board Certified teachers overall and particularly in our high-needs schools.”

Dr. McCarty is a longtime resident of Alabama. She was elected to the Alabama State Board of Education in 2014 and began serving in 2015. Dr. McCarty grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn University. After graduating with a degree in International Trade, she went to work for AmSouth Bank in Birmingham. She received her MBA from Samford University in 1986, and went on to earn her PhD. in Economics from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Dr. McCarty is currently a professor of economics at Jacksonville State University where she has taught for 27 years and has served as the Director for Economic Education for 15 years. Dr. McCarty and her husband, Pat, are the proud parents of three sons. They attend Grace Episcopal Church and live in Anniston.

The Alabama Board of Education District 6 includes all or parts of Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Blount, St. Clair, Calhoun, Cherokee, and DeKalb counties.

(News Release/Cynthia McCarty for State Board of Education)