District 4 County Commissioner Jeff Overstreet seeks fourth term

Dist 4 County Commissioner Jeff Overstreet has announced he will seek a 4th term for the office in 2018. Overstreet was first elected in 2006.

Being a local business owner has served Overstreet well during his time on the Commission.

“My years in business have afforded me the opportunity to learn the basics about budgeting, spending, and prioritizing needs as they arise. The County Commission is very budget driven. Most of what we do has spending tax dollars at the heart of it, and it’s our duty to distribute those dollars wisely.”

Overstreet currently serves as the Chairman for the County Commission. He is an advanced graduate of the County Commission training program administered by Auburn University. He has served on various boards and committees at the state level.

“My desire is to see this County continue to grow, and bring good paying jobs here so our children can work in their communities and raise a family close to their loved ones. Our mega site is moving toward “Advantage-site”designation. District 4 received the largest allocation of funding in Etowah County through the state ATRIP program. We have built bridges, and paved roads (78%) in the district during my tenure. I have returned almost $400,000 to the schools, fire departments, and community events in the last 11 years.

We have maintained a workable budget and have had clean audits for the last 11 years. I have brought just over $700,000 in grants to District 4, and will continue to seek out all possibilities to bring tax dollars back to Etowah County.”

Jeff is married to Freeda Overstreet.

They reside in Rainbow City.

Please visit our Facebook page @facebook.com/overstreetjeff

(News Release/Overstreet Campaign)