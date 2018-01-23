Craig Lipscomb qualifies as Republican candidate for Gadsden-area State House district

Craig Lipscomb, a Gadsden architect, filed paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party to qualify as a candidate for the Alabama House of Representatives in District 30. That seat is being vacated by Mack Butler, who is running for the Alabama State Senate.

“I am honored to run for the Republican nomination for House District 30,” Lipscomb said. “This decision is the result of much time and prayer with friends, family and respected members of our community. It was not taken lightly, and I am certain that this is both a wise and appropriate decision for myself and our community.”

Lipscomb plans to travel throughout the district during his campaign to meet with constituents from Saint Clair and Etowah counties. His campaign will focus on fiscal responsibility, ethics, economic development and job growth. During the course of his campaign, he will also announce his plans to offer affordable trade-specific educational opportunities for children and adults. Lipscomb also plans to release a strategy to comprehensively treat the mentally ill and chemically dependent, decreasing the burden on Alabama’s criminal justice system.

Senator Phil Williams, Chairman of the Etowah County Republican Party, made special note of Craig Lipscomb’s candidacy for the State House of Representatives, saying, “As Etowah County Party Chairman, I am excited to have someone of the caliber of Craig Lipscomb to step up to the plate and offer his service to the community as an elected official. Craig brings a great deal to the table and will definitely show the strength of the Republican ticket in the coming election season.”

Craig and his wife, Angela, have two children, Clark and Carleigh. The family attends Harvestfield Church in Rainbow City, where Craig serves as an on-call bass player. Craig has worked in his hometown of Gadsden for over 17 years, and has since opened a successful architecture firm which has received numerous design awards.

Lipscomb is the past-President of the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra, serves on the boards of the Gadsden Museum of Art, the Etowah County Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of Etowah County. He is also a member of the Gadsden Kiwanis Club, Greater Gadsden Homebuilders Association and American Institute of Architects.

“Having devoted my life to my Family, Faith, Profession and Community Service, I feel that it is time to serve my community as their State Representative for District 30,” Lipscomb said.

Connect with Craig Lipscomb on Facebook or on his website: The Republican primary election will take place on June 5th, 2018. District 30 contains parts of Etowah and St. Clair counties.

(News Release/Lipscomb Campaign)