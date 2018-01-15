Chief Justice Lyn Stuart will run for reelection

Chief Justice Lyn Stuart officially qualified to run for re-election as Chief Justice in 2018 last week in Montgomery.

Ms. Stuart issued a powerful statement to begin her 2018 run, “I believe this year we can continue our emphasis on having full confidence in our courts to not only provide a voice for the families of Alabama but also for those who have fought to have their voice heard. I want to bring a sense of security back to the working class that the state of Alabama will protect their rights.”

Chief Justice Stuart has served on the Alabama Supreme Court since 2000 when she was elected to serve as Associate Justice. Ms. Stuart was re-elected in 2006 and again in 2012, serving on the court for over 15 years until her appointment as Chief Justice in 2016.

Stuart was excited to begin her run saying “I am honored to be able to run for this state’s highest judicial office and have an opportunity to show the Alabama people that I am the candidate they can trust to speak for their conservative values. I want to show that we still can find common-sense solutions in today’s age.”

Ms. Stuart has served as a speaker for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, training judges and other professionals on the handling of child abuse and neglect. Ms. Stuart has long been an advocate of child-safety, herself having two sons, Tucker and Shepard, and a daughter, Kelly. She is also the grandmother of two grandchildren, Sophie and Thomas.