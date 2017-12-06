Caption This: Alabama church’s billboard compares Roy Moore to Jesus Christ

A billboard in front of Living Way Ministries in Opelika is making news for its rather odd comparison.

“They falsely accused Jesus,” the sign read. “Vote Roy Moore.”

Several members of the congregation have keys to the sign, church officials told WHNT News 19. After it was left up for an unknown length of time, the pastor requested that the message be removed.

Sometimes captions write themselves.

Have an idea?

Take this story over to social media and tell us how you’d caption this photo.