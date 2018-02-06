Attorney General Steve Marshall qualifies for office

Attorney General Steve Marshall officially qualified to run for the office of Attorney General this past Friday afternoon.

“I want Alabama to know that the office of Attorney General will not shy away from any challenges, and will be on the forefront of the major issues that continue to challenge our state,” said Marshall. “I want to continue to fight the opioid crisis, corruption, violent crime and human trafficking”.

Attorney General Marshall previously served as the District Attorney for Marshall County for 16 years before being appointed to replace Luther Strange as Attorney General. Marshall has a record of being an influential part of crucial criminal legislation, such as the Brody Act which charged criminals who murdered mothers with unborn children with two counts of murder instead of one.

In addition to his legislative accomplishments, Marshall has served as the chairman of United Way for Marshall County, as well as founding the Marshall Mentors program which pairs youth with adults to help guide them to success. Marshall is also a proud husband to his wife Bridgette and a proud father to his daughter Faith. He serves as an elder for LifePoint Church in Albertville.

(News Release/Steve Marshall for Alabama)