1 hour ago

Democrats try to nationalize an Alabama State House seat

The “blue wave is coming”, or so Democrats would have you believe. Much like in 2010, Democrats view State House seats as pickup opportunities you never would have envisioned in the years prior.

Tomorrow’s special election for Alabama State District 21 probably isn’t one of those opportunities.

Republican Rex Reynolds is taking on Democrat Terry Jones to see who replaces the late Jim Patterson, a two-term Republican from Huntsville. If Democrats want to win this race, this flier I received from California, of all places, can’t really help:

Why this matters: The 2018 midterms are more than likely going to be a reverse 2010. Democrats will pick up a lot of Republican seats, maybe they take the U.S. House of Representatives, and maybe they flip some state Houses as well. Democrats have been successful in winning a few Republican seats, but more importantly for them, they have been performing well in safe Republican districts.

If they pick those off in November, say “hello” to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. 

The details:

— A recent report by the Brennan Center for Justice, indicated that Democrats need to win by 11 points nationally to take back the House.

— The Democrat lead on the generic ballot for Congressional control has been as big as 15 points, but sits at six points in current polling.

— In 2010, the year of the Tea Party, Republicans held a six point lead on Democrats and took back the House after winning 63 seats.

— In spite of the predictions for a bad year for Republicans nationally, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh has predicted Republicans will pick up seats in Alabama.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.

15 mins ago

Alabama ministry offers opportunities for families to host Ukrainian orphans

In the 20 years that Tom Benz has been doing orphan ministry in Ukraine, he has built a “bridge of faith” between the Eastern European country and his home in Alabama.

Bridges of Faith, Benz’s Clanton-based ministry, works with orphaned Ukrainian children, helping to facilitate adoptions and cultural exchange programs throughout the year.

The organization is currently looking for families to participate in its Private Hosting program, which will begin June 10. The program offers some of the orphaned children a chance taste Southern culture, faith, and life in a kind and loving home.

Many of the children are social orphans, which means their parents are still living but are unfit to care for them due to addiction, abuse, and other reasons.

“They don’t see how a husband and wife, mother and father are supposed to treat children,” Nancy Hendrix, Bridges of Faith’s Hosting Coordinator, told Yellowhammer News.

Families from Atlanta to Alabama, Iowa, and Tennessee have hosted children in the past.

“A lot of people worry about the language but they understand love. They understand safety,” Hendrix said. “They pick up our English in a couple of weeks.”

Apart from the Private Hosting program, Bridges of Faith also operates a 140-acre retreat center in Billingsley, to which it brings 3o orphans each year.

During their visits, the children experience life in Alabama as host families take them camping and to various educational sites such as the USS Alabama. They also go to Atlanta Braves games and participate in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, along with both English and Bible lessons.

If you are interested in hosting a child, contact Nancy Hendrix at 205-586-1281

1

30 mins ago

Local insight must lead in Alabama’s classrooms

As a mother of two young children, I know how important it is that we get it right when it comes to education. I believe decisions about education are best made locally, so throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to implement policies that give local teachers and parents more control over making needed improvements to education for our children.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently testified before the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Appropriations Subcommittee, on which I am proud to serve. During the hearing, I had the opportunity to ask Secretary DeVos whether, under her leadership, the Department of Education acknowledges that the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) expressly forbids the coercion of states to adopt certain federal education standards, including Common Core.

Secretary DeVos assured me that she does acknowledge this and that the Department will continue to follow the letter and spirit of the law.

I have championed these anti-coercion measures for several years, and I’m glad to now have a partner leading the Department of Education who will work with us to ensure that Washington won’t force policy agendas into Alabama classrooms.

I appreciate Secretary DeVos for taking the time to review the Department’s priorities with our subcommittee, and I was particularly pleased to hear her response to my question. You know as well as I do that when the federal government manipulates education policy and standards, it ties the hands of school administrators, teachers, and parents in a way that is detrimental to the education of our children. We saw this firsthand in our country when No Child Left Behind (NCLB) was the law of the land and federal officials had too much control over our classrooms.

During the subcommittee hearing, I was also glad to have the opportunity to talk with Secretary DeVos about the importance of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs and ways we can continue to strengthen and improve them. In Alabama, we are fortunate to have a strong network of these programs. As of last year, Alabama’s Community College System had more than 79,000 students enrolled in CTE programs, and 70 Alabama high schools offer CTE courses with nearly 184,960 students enrolled. As our state’s economy continues to grow and add jobs, it is imperative that our students have access to programs that will prepare them to be competitive in our workforce.

It goes without saying that CTE is hugely significant to our state, and I’m pleased Secretary DeVos reaffirmed the Trump Administration’s commitment to supporting these programs all over the country. I am proud to work with the Administration to strengthen CTE, and I will continue to fight to improve our education laws with policies that are more conservative and state-centered. I am confident that local teachers and parents know how to educate the children in their communities better than bureaucrats in Washington, and I will do everything I can in Congress to empower them to be the driving force in our schools.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

45 mins ago

Bad weather hurts search for teen missing off Alabama beach

Poor weather is hindering search efforts for a Wisconsin teenager who went missing while swimming at an Alabama beach.

News outlets report the boy was swimming near Fort Morgan on Sunday when he was pulled under by a rip current. Fog and rough surf forced the U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search efforts Monday.

WALA-TV reports family member identified the missing teenager as Jevon Lemke of Reedsville, Wisconsin, who was vacationing on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

Authorities searched in boats and by air until dark Sunday, then resumed their efforts at daybreak Monday. But low visibility kept aircraft grounded and the surf caused local firefighters to pull boats equipped with sonar devices from the water.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

Birds flock to Alabama’s Dauphin Island for spring migration

The spring bird migration is underway on Alabama’s Dauphin Island, attracting birders from around the nation to see more than 400 species that visit the tourist town, officials said.

Species that have already been spotted on the island include shorebirds, warblers, purple martins and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

The season is expected to peak in mid-April and end in mid-May.

Birding is an important part of the island’s economy, helping merchants’ bottom lines in the resort town’s so-called “shoulder seasons,” when fewer beach-going tourists are in town, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said.

“With our recent designation by the National Audubon Society as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area, more and more birders are coming to Dauphin Island,” Collier said in a statement.

The Audubon recognition also serves as a reminder of Dauphin Island’s significance to the region’s ecosystem, the mayor added.

“It confirms the important environmental role Dauphin Island plays in the region and why it’s so critical that our barrier island is protected long term,” Collier said. “We provide the habitat that the birds need as they fly north in the spring and south in the fall.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

States are trying to criminalize the free speech of those seeking to protect unborn life


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

PRO-LIFE MOVEMENT IN THE COURTS, TESTING CONSTITUTIONALITY

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, last week, we talked about the California case that had their oral arguments before the Supreme Court. It’s a situation where pro-life centers in California were being forced to say certain things in promoting state-supported abortion facilities, telling women that they had that as an option. Obviously, that is something that goes contrary to what the pro-life centers wanted to promote. Harry, today, I’d like to take this a step further and talk about the bias that’s going on in certain cases in courts and in the media that perhaps are trying to influence what’s going on at the Supreme Court level.  

DR. REEDER: You and I have noticed that there is an upsurge in judicial and governmental silencing, shaming and marginalizing of the pro-life movement. You have to realize that the secular elite, which affect so much of the government and so much of the media, has a vested interest in promoting abortion and the murder of unborn children in the womb.

What we’re talking about is the 99% of abortions that are there because the child is less than perfect, is not wanted, is a consequence of the sexual revolution, “I don’t want another mouth to feed,” or, “I don’t want to be bothered” — therefore, we now have a culture that says the woman has a right to kill the child.

In reality, what we’re doing is actually creating a culture to tell women not simply, “You can kill the child” — as horrific as that is — “You actually ought to kill the child.” And, Tom, this is what we’re talking about today, now the secular elite, through governmental pressure and media persuasion, is attempting to silence those who would say, “Hold it. Time out. This is a life. You cannot constitutionally take the life of a person. There is a right to life, not a right to murder a life in the Constitution.”

The Constitution knows no such legal right to kill children, whether they’re in the womb or in the arms of the mother and now that those who are being either motivated because of a Christian world and life view that every life is sacred, made in the image of God and deserves to be protected by society, and those who are motivated simply on a Constitutional basis, they are now attempting to be silenced by the secular media, the secular elite, and now by a secularist fascist government.

COURT CASES CAN BECOME UNFAIR PLAYING FIELDS FOR PRO-LIFERS

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, in fact, let me take you to a situation up in Michigan where Michigan District Judge Marc Barron sentenced activists last week to 12 months’ probation, eight days of community service in court fines and restitution to an abortion center where they were doing a protest. He also ordered them to stay 500 feet away.

That kind of sentencing isn’t a really big surprise, but what is interesting is a spokesperson for the activist made this statement: “During the trial, the judge prohibited the defendants from mentioning abortion or their pro-life views, something he said is standard practice for trials involving pro-lifers at abortion centers. Why? As long as the unborn are not recognized as persons, pro-lifers who defend them are basically hung out to dry.”

DR. REEDER: There’s two things: one is these exorbitant punitive steps to criminalize those who are exercising free speech to protect the life of the unborn and the other is these extraordinary measures to curtail free speech in order to eviscerate the argument of the pro-life activist in the court. In other words, “We’re not going to let you mount your defense that you are protecting life because we’re not going to allow you to say that the unborn child is a person.”

Therefore, when you rule out someone’s defense, then they can’t have a defense and, therefore, the jury can be persuaded in the direction of the predisposed commitment of the judiciary, which means governmental power to thwart the purposes of justice and the constitutional arguments of those who are appealing into the right to life in the Constitution and the fact that the child is a person and, therefore, has a life and, therefore, has a right to life.

THIS EMPHASIS IN THE MEDIA SEEKS TO CURTAIL FREEDOM

And, again, Tom, you, I think rightly, connected this upsurge of media focus, governmental intrusion, and judicial prejudicial action. You are seeing this curtailing the freedom of those who are motivated by religious purposes and those who want to defend themselves and, therefore, curtailing their freedom of speech because those ideas will win the day in the public square and in the court when there’s a jury present and, therefore, the court is attempting to keep the status quo of a culture of death as a legal and accepted practice and even try to assign morality to the killing of children instead of allowing those who would argue for the morality of a right to life.

Tom, I believe you’re seeing this because the reality is I think the argument for the right to life is beginning to win the day throughout the culture, particularly, toward the millennial generation and the generation coming up under the millennial generation.

GUN VIOLENCE WALK-OUTS NOW BECOMING ABORTION WALK-OUTS?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Many people are familiar with the fact there was the walkout over the shooting that took place down in Florida. What’s happening right now, students are beginning to launch a campaign to start a pro-life walkout using the hashtag #life on social media. We don’t know yet whether the school administrators will allow this to happen or not. We do know that a principal at Rockland High School out in Sacramento California was planning to sit down and have a conversation with the student that’s heading this up.

DR. REEDER: By the way, there’s another one in Minneapolis I’m aware of. Out of the concern of gun violence, also just simply pointed out that there is violence against life including abortion and was addressing the sanctity of life across the board in terms of a student response. On the same day that students were walking out over the issue of gun violence, they just broadened it to the sanctity of life.

So, Tom, there are a number of situations that are happening. When the secular elite see that, what they want to do because they want to preserve this right to kill children… Let’s remember that abortion is the sacrament of the sexual revolution.

And I think there’s something else that needs to be understood. Because this sanctity of life issue is in the final analysis a moral and therefore religious issue that all life is sacred because life is created in the image of God and because of that motivation, the reality is I want to send a message to the secular elite to the judicial demagogues and fascist governmental attempts to intimidate the sanctity of life movement: it’s not going to work.

INTIMIDATION BECOMES INSPIRATION

For those of you who think you can kill the consequence of a Christian world and life view such as the sanctity of life by intimidation, attempting to silence and shame Christians, you actually provide a motivation for Christians. If you go to the nations who have attempted to not just kill Christian ideals, but kill Christians, look at the explosion of Christianity in China and go look at the explosion of Christianity in India right now.

I can promise you that you are actually engaged in a tactic that, throughout 2,000 years, has been used in the hands of a sovereign God to actually accomplish the opposite of what you think it will accomplish. Therefore, when you bring the power of the press and the power of the state to shame and silence Christianity and a Christian world and life view, what you’re actually going to do is motivate Christians to faithfulness.

Because, when it finally becomes clear: are we to obey God or men, there is no doubt what we will do. We will both live and speak to men the truth of God. We’ll do it in love, but we won’t stop doing it out of fear. Therefore, your intimidation actually becomes an inspiration.

COMING UP TUESDAY: FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND RELIGION INTERTWINED

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, on Tuesday’s edition of Today in Perspective, I would look at the connection between the freedom of speech and the freedom of religion. We saw it in the California Supreme Court case and we’re seeing it around the world as well.

DR. REEDER: And, tomorrow, I think we’re going to see the ingenuity and the wisdom of the Christian world and life view on our founding fathers in the development of our Constitutional documents.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and her work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

