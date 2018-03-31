Newest Stories

42 mins ago

David Rainer: Alabama leads way with artificial reef program

Those who wonder why anglers off Alabama catch more than 30 percent of the red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico despite having only 53 miles of coastline should have attended the Red Snapper Conference in Mobile last week.

The key to Alabama’s phenomenal red snapper fishing is the more than 1,000 square miles just off the coast that are designated artificial reef zones.

During the day-long conference, numerous scientists and fisheries biologists discussed reef fish management, habitat requirements, red snapper and triggerfish recruitment and growth. All those components are tied to Alabama’s reef zones.

Craig Newton, Alabama Marine Resources Division’s Artificial Reefs Program Coordinator, provided those in attendance a comprehensive look at the state’s artificial reefs program, from its unofficial start to today’s highly regulated deployment protocols.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, formerly the Marine Resources Director, said Alabama has the largest artificial reef system in the country and has created noticeable improvements in the fishery.

“I went to work on a charter boat when I was 14 years old,” Blankenship said. “If we caught a red snapper that weighed 5 pounds, that was a big red snapper. If you caught one that weighed 10 pounds, you took a picture with it. If you caught one that weighed 20 pounds, your picture ended up in the paper and in the red snapper fishing hall of fame. That was a big fish.”

A massive reef-building program occurred after that, and anglers continue to enjoy the results of the widespread habitat enhancements.

“We build reefs with money from CIAP (Coastal Impact Assistance Program), Sport Fish Restoration and other sources,” Blankenship said. “Over the last few years, we’ve gotten money from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation from the Deepwater Horizon criminal fines, and we’ve built several hundred reefs with that money. We’ve created seven new reef zones within our 9-mile state waters boundary. We’ve built more than 30 inshore reefs. So, reef-building has been, and continues to be, extremely important to our state. Because of that, we have such a great red snapper fishery.”

Blankenship pointed out the extensive research being done in the Alabama reef zones by the University of South Alabama (USA), Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Auburn University.

“Dr. (Bob) Shipp is here today,” Blankenship said of the professor emeritus at USA’s Marine Sciences Department. “He was doing red snapper science before reef-fish research was in vogue. We’re blessed to have such great academics in the state to do this work.

“We’ve spent a lot of money and emphasis on red snapper research. We want not only to show we have the largest artificial reef system in the country. We also want to show how those reefs produce such a great fishery here in our state. Like I said, I remember what it was like to go out and catch small fish, a few fish. Now you can’t wet a hook without catching red snapper, big red snapper. The average weight of snapper in the charter fleet now is about 10 pounds. Having a robust reef fishery is extremely important to the economy of the state.”

Newton said the artificial reef story off Alabama started in 1953 when 200 car bodies were cabled together and deployed in two segments by the Orange Beach and Dauphin Island fishing communities. In 1961, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designated the “Snapper Banks” as the first artificial reef zones off Alabama.

The first deployment by the Conservation Department occurred when five 415-foot Liberty ships, known as the Ghost Fleet in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, were hauled offshore and sunk in 1974.

The Marine Resources Division (MRD) strategy then changed to creating artificial reef zones instead of individual reef sites. The Corps permitted the first reef zone of 364 square miles in 1978. This is the first area where individuals could deploy MRD-approved reef material.

“What’s unique about this is these privately deployed reefs remain unpublished,” Newton said.

The Hugh Swingle reef zone of 86 square miles followed before another expansion occurred in 1989 with another 245-square-mile reef zone. In a program called Reef-Ex, 100 M60 decommissioned battle tanks were thoroughly cleaned and deployed in the Gulf for reefs in 1993. The Corps granted another expansion in 1997 with a permit for 336 square miles for reef zones. MRD teamed with the Orange Beach Fishing Association on the Red Snapper World Championship from 2004 through 2007 to deploy about 1,000 artificial reefs.

Since then, the focus has moved to nearshore with a 1.6-square-mile zone permitted just inside the 3-mile state boundary.

The latest artificial reef zones were permitted last year. A total of 30 square miles inside the 9-mile boundary for reef fish management was approved after an arduous permitting process.

Newton said acquiring a permit for reef zones from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has grown increasingly more complex through the years.

“Historically, it was relatively easy to get a permit,” he said. “You outlined the size and goals of the reefs. Several months later you got a permit. Quite a few things have changed since then.”

Now a reef zone permit application must go to the Corps of Engineers and ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) for consideration. The application must include detailed construction techniques and methods as well as defined boundaries. A 30-day public comment period required by the Corps is followed by an additional 15-day comment period for ADEM.

Because these are federally authorized permits, they also fall under the National Historical Preservation Act, which is the costliest factor in the permitting process.

“We’re required to have a marine archeologist in all aspects of performing a Phase 1 archeological survey,” Newton said. “We have to use multiple remote sensing techniques. We have to use side-scan sonar, a magnetometer and a sub-bottom profiler to identify not only archeological resources exposed on the sea bed, but those below the sea bed as well.

“We also have to prove the project doesn’t harm threatened or endangered species or compromise the critical habitat. The entire permitting process now takes from 20 to 42 months.”

The material allowed for reef deployment has changed significantly over the years as well. White appliances, like washing machines and refrigerators, are no longer used because they do not provide long-term stable structures. Vehicles and anything fiberglass are also banned. Now, material made of concrete, steel and natural rock are allowed. Chicken transport devices are used as well as concrete pyramids and other structures constructed specifically to provide the best habitat for reef fish.

The Rigs to Reefs program takes advantage of the federal “Idle Iron” regulations, which require oil and gas structures to be removed within five years of the last date of production. The reef program takes obsolete petroleum platforms and uses the structures for reefs.

“We have a diverse assemblage of reef types in our reef zones,” Newton said. “We have 1,282 reefs deployed by the state that are published in our reef program. What makes our reef zones unique is we have the permitted authorization to authorize the public to build their own reefs and the locations remain unpublished.

“We estimate there are more than 10,000 reefs off the shore of Alabama. About 12 percent of those structures are public reefs.”

Newton said about 42 percent of the reef structures are in the zones that have depths from 60 to 120 feet. About 28 percent of the reefs are in depths of 120 to 180 feet. Only 4 percent are deeper than 180 feet.

“What’s really important, you look at relative contribution of these artificial structures in deeper water,” he said. “We have very little natural bottom, natural rock, offshore of Alabama. The natural reefs we do have occur in these deeper waters. This aligns with our goals of avoiding natural reefs when we are deploying artificial reefs.”

Newton said a downward trend in reef deployment by the public coincides with the reduction in the public’s access to the fishery with the shorter and shorter seasons.

“From the mid 90s to the mid 2000s, we permitted about 1,000 reefs per year,” he said. “Now we’re permitting a fraction of that.”

When Marine Resources developed a model to look at the future of the reef system off Alabama, it provided a stark reality.

“What we see is the existing reefs are not going to last forever,” Newton said. “The usable life is about 10 years for regular structures, about 30 for the concrete pyramids. The model shows a steady decline of available habitat into the future. That is why it is imperative that we continue to build reefs on an ongoing basis.”

However, significant progress has been made recently in ending the extremely short federal red snapper seasons. If NOAA Fisheries approves an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) for the 2018 season, Alabama will receive just under one million pounds of red snapper allocation for a potential 47-day snapper season, which could be the catalyst to reverse the downward trend in private reef deployment. Marine Resources will host meetings in late April and early May to answer questions from the public if the EFP is approved.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

14 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Attention not on reelection — ‘I’m focused on doing my job’

GREENVILLE – On Thursday, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Greenville Rotary Club and offered attendees an update on what was happening in Washington, D.C.

Among the topics were keeping the government funded, economic development, the soon-to-expire farm bill and infrastructure.

Following the event, Roby talked to Yellowhammer News about what she heard from constituents around the state, as the Greenville event was one of many like it that Roby had attended.

“Honestly, I’ve been encouraged,” she said. “People have more confidence in our economy. People are excited about some of the policies we’ve been able to get across the finish line. Clearly, certainty in funding of our government, now having that passed us – I think that generally causes angst for people who are dependent on federal funds, whether it is the United States Military or anything else. So, I’ve been encouraged by hearing people’s comments. General about what’s happening in Washington, what’s next – a lot of folks are very interested in the infrastructure plan.”

“Again, the president has just laid out a framework,” she added. “So the devil is in the details on that, but I get a lot of questions about that.”

As for a specific infrastructure project, Roby stressed the importance of rural broadband.

“I think clearly, as I said earlier, having reliable roads, bridges, railways – that’s all very, very important to our ability to be able to create economic growth in our state,” Roby said. “I will tell you one of the biggest priorities and one of the things I think could be the most beneficial to the most people in our rural communities is access to broadband. And so, I would want to make sure that alongside basic infrastructure as we know it that that would be included in the conversation.”

Currently, Roby faces a crowded field for the Republican nomination, which includes Barry Moore, Bobby Bright, Rich Hobson and Tommy Amason.

Roby, who had faced competition for her party’s nod in past election cycles, declined to speculate why so many had lined up against her in this midterm election cycle.

“You know, look – I’m just focused on doing my job right now,” she said. “Again, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve accomplished. As I said earlier, we’ve got priorities that we need to focus on right now. So again, when it comes to ensuring that our men and women who wear the uniform have what they need as we work toward this farm bill to ensure that we have strong federal agricultural policy for our country’s farmers, but mainly for Alabama’s agriculture and industry, which as you know is the number one industry in our states. And also continuing to work with leadership at the VA to make sure that we are providing the best quality health care that we can for our veterans in a timely fashion.”

“I have a full plate, and I’m focused on doing my job,” she added. “That’s where my efforts are right now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

14 hours ago

Dr. Gina Loudon joins the Man Hour and brings the hammer! Is anyone surprised?

Special Man Hour today! We are joined by, of course, Joel Blankenship with Xtreme Concepts, The Suit, and special guest Dr. Gina Loudon! We covered the wall, man movie of the week, the Sam-Zaction, and more!

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

15 hours ago

2 officers injured in Alabama crash while responding to call

Two Alabama police officers have been injured in a car crash while responding to a call.

Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston tells AL.com that two officers were responding to a report of a wanted felon driving around Thursday night and had activated their emergency lights when their vehicle collided with the second vehicle.

Williston says the driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The two officers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police have not said who was at fault.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

15 hours ago

The AR-15’s popularity — and an argument by the late Justice Scalia — may help save it from being banned by Congress

Not all gun control advocates demand it, but there is growing support for semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 to be outlawed at the federal level.

Some state and local jurisdictions have taken action into their own hands, enacting bans on such firearms, and those bans have been largely upheld in federal courts.

In 2015, after the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a city-wide assault weapons ban that Highland Park, Illinois enacted – which included the AR-15 – the Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia dissented that decision.

Justice Thomas brought up the AR—style rifle’s popularity: “Despite these holdings [of the Supreme Court in Heller and McDonald], several Courts of Appeals— including the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in the decision below—have upheld categorical bans on firearms that millions of Americans commonly own for lawful purposes,” (emphasis mine), adding later on, “roughly five million Americans own AR-style semiautomatic rifles.”

Justice Thomas’s argument that banning such a category of weapons is unconstitutional closely mirrors part of Justice Scalia’s argument in the D.C. vs. Heller majority opinion, which he penned.

In the Heller opinion, after establishing the Second Amendment’s assurance of a right to personal self-defense, Justice Antonin Scalia argued that D.C.’s ban on handguns surpassed the scope of cases like United States vs. Miller – which banned sawed-off shotguns, cementing Congress’s ability to ban particular firearms – to impede one’s right to self-defense through banning an entire category of highly-common firearms.

“The handgun ban amounts to a prohibition of an entire class of ‘arms’ that is overwhelmingly chosen by American society for that lawful purpose,” Scalia wrote in the Heller opinion. “The prohibition extends, moreover, to the home, where the need for defense of self, family, and property is most acute. Under any of the standards of scrutiny that we have applied to enumerated constitutional rights, banning from the home the most preferred firearm in the nation to ‘keep’ and use for protection of one’s home and family,’ 478 F. 3d, at 400, would fail constitutional muster.”

Justice Thomas’s 2015 dissent again ties the two together: “The question under Heller is not whether citizens have adequate alternatives [aside from handguns in Heller’s case] available for self-defense. Rather, Heller asks whether the law bans types of firearms commonly used for a lawful purpose—regardless of whether alternatives exist.”

The argument is effectively this: A ban on the AR-style rifle would amount to “a prohibition of an entire class of ‘arms’ that is overwhelmingly chosen by American society for that lawful purpose,” as Justice Scalia argued of the handgun ban in Heller. As “America’s Rifle” grows in popularity, I expect the basis for this argument to only become more firm.

The Supreme Court has yet to hear a major weapons-ban case since Heller in 2008 but were it to do so, I suspect that this argument would be utilized to declare the ban unconstitutional.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

15 hours ago

Positive impact of tax reform on local businesses a common theme in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

Part of my job as your Representative in Congress is to listen to the people I have the privilege of working for and to ensure that you have a direct voice in Washington as we debate policy that impacts your everyday life. While I hear from my constituents when Congress is in session through letters, phone calls, emails, meetings, and social media, the time I get to spend having in-person conversations back at home is truly invaluable.

With Congress out of session for the Easter district work period, I have the opportunity to spend a couple of weeks on the road in Alabama visiting with constituents and hearing directly from you. In the first week of this district work period I spent time in Troy, Elba, Geneva, Montgomery, Dothan, and Greenville.

My visits covered a wide range of topics, including efforts to crack down on human trafficking and crimes against children as well as how to train students to be smart Internet users in the era of evolving technology. In addition to those topics, the economy and the positive impact of tax reform on local businesses in our area has been a common theme of discussion during my conversations on the road.

You have heard me say it many times, but I believe that getting the government out of the way and reforming our complicated, burdensome tax code is the key to helping hardworking Alabamians have successful businesses and good-paying jobs. I was proud to join my Republican colleagues in Congress and the Trump Administration in delivering on our promise to make both of these priorities a reality. Finally, under our unified Republican government, businesses are seeing real tax relief as well as reprieve from the onslaught of harmful rules and regulations imposed during the eight years of the Obama Administration.

Many people may not have known this, but the effective tax rate for businesses in our country was among the highest in the world before President Trump signed our historic tax reform bill into law. When I visited Ben E. Keith Company in Elba, I was glad to hear that our tax plan has helped their business tremendously. During the debates on tax reform, I heard regularly from businesses that one major hurdle of our outdated tax code was the difficulty businesses faced when looking to reinvest in their company. This roadblock created by our old tax laws stalled expansion and ultimately hindered new job creation. The investments that companies like Ben E. Keith are now able to make as a direct result of tax reform will allow them to generate additional economic growth in our local communities.

This story of tax reform success in our own backyard is one of many we have heard recently and highlights just how big of a deal this tax overhaul is for Alabamians and all Americans. In addition to businesses seeing a lower tax rate, our plan also lowers individual tax rates and roughly doubles the standard deduction. That means the average family of four will see an estimated $2,100 in tax relief annually. It’s your money to begin with, and I am confident that you know how to spend it better than the federal government does.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law only a few short months ago, and we have already seen many positive results. I am certain that as time goes on we will continue to see our economy grow and thrive due to our shared conservative principles finally being put into place. I will continue to keep you informed on my travel throughout the remainder of this district work period, so be sure to follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and my weekly e-newsletter for real-time updates.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican in Montgomery.

